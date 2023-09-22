Home

Competitive Exams 2024: State Which Provide Free Coaching For Engineering, Medical Examination

If you are a candidate aspiring for NEET UG and JEE Main, know here, which states are providing free coaching for medical and engineering competitive examinations in India.

New Delhi: Students aspiring to give any of the two most competitive entrance examinations in India, namely, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG), must know that there several state governments and school boards, that provide free coaching to aspiring candidates of medical and engineering education. Some states provide free residential coaching programmes to students belonging to all categories, reserved and unreserved while the others exclusively offer free coaching to aspiring candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. To know the list of state governments/boards offering free coaching to medical and engineering aspirants, read further..

Free JEE, NEET UG Coaching In Uttar Pradesh

The Abhudaya Scheme, under the Government of Uttar Pradesh offers free guidance and coaching to aspirants of NEET UG and IIT JEE Mains; for the free coaching centres, students are selected with the help of an entrance test which is specially held for this selection. Registration for this entrance test, to get free engineering and medical coaching generally begins in March. The application process is conducted offline and the official website for all the latest updates and details is abhyuday.up.gov.in.

Free JEE, NEET UG Coaching In Bihar

Free coaching, food and lodging to the JEE and NEET aspirants is provided by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB); like UP, here also, the selection is done on the basis of an entrance test which is held in September. Coaching centres for non-residential free coaching, are located in Patna, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Muzzafarpur, Bhagalpur, Munger, Purnia and Gaya. The application process is conducted in August and the official website for the same is coaching.biharboardonline.com

Free JEE, NEET UG Coaching In New Delhi

Free coaching to students aspiring for JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET UG in Delhi are also offered free of cost coaching by the Government of Delhi as part of their Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana. The application dates for the coaching is announced by the Delhi Government’s Department of Welfare for SCs, ST, and OBCs. Free coaching is provided to the reserved category students and the IIT JEE and AIIMS medical aspirants that come from government schools, are eligible for this free coaching. The official website for the same is- scstwelfare.delhi.gov.in.

Free JEE, NEET UG Coaching In Assam

Free mentoring, for students aspiring for NEET UG and JEE Main, is also offered to students in Assam by the State Government. The application process is offline, it usually opens in June and the entrance/selection test is conducted in August. The official website for application is directorwptbc.assam.gov.in/how-to/apply-for-coaching-for-entrance-for-medical-engineeringiit.

Free JEE, NEET UG Coaching In Telangana

IIT JEE and NEET UG aspiring candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories in Telangana state, are offered free coaching by the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS); this society works in partnership with the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS). The coaching centre is only available in Hyderabad and the selection for this is done on the basis of the candidate’s TS EAMCET marks. The application process is offline and the website that can be consulted for the same are tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in and tswreis.ac.in.

Free JEE, NEET UG Coaching In West Bengal

The Government of West Bengal also provides free NEET and JEE Main Coaching to students belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. Provided by the Department of Backward Class Welfare and Tribal Development of the state government, the application for this free coaching programme begins in March-April and the official website for application is wbbcdev.gov.in.

