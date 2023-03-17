Home

No Proposal From NTA, NMC to Conduct NEET UG Exam Twice A Year: Government Tells Lok Sabha

NEET UG 2023: National Medical Commission (NMC) & National Testing Agency (NTA) have informed that there is no proposal to conduct NEET UG exams for providing two chances in a year.

NEET UG 2023: Here comes a big update for NEET Aspirants! Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today stated in the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal from National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to conduct the NEET UG examination twice a year. This clarification came in response to a question raised by Ramesh Chand Bind in the Lower House, which asked if the government is willing or planning to follow the JEE Main exam pattern and schedule NEET UG twice a year to reduce exam stress and anxiety among medical aspirants.

“Whether the Government proposes to conduct NEET UG examination on the pattern of JEE (Mains) to provide two chances in a year to save NEET aspirants from stress and depression in cracking the difficult competition in single attempt only or lose one precious year,” asked Ramesh Chand Bind, a member of the Lok Sabha, reported Indianexpress. Replying to the question, Pawar clarified, “National Medical Commission (NMC) & National Testing Agency (NTA) have informed that there is no proposal to conduct NEET UG exams for providing two chances in a year.”

He further stated that according to the government, NEET has contributed to reducing medical malpractice across the nation. “NEET is a historic reform promoting meritocracy and providing opportunity to meritorious students to get admission in the best medical institutions in the country. It has resulted in curbing malpractices in medical admission, greater transparency and reducing the burden on prospective students of appearing in multiple entrance exams,” Pawar added.

At Present, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is being conducted by NTA since 2019 for admission to undergraduate medical education, with the approval of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. As per Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS

courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to admission to the BHMS course as per National Commission for Homeopathy Act, 2020.

