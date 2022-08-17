NEET UG 2022 Latest Update: Troubled by the frequent technical glitches at various entrance exams, hundreds of students on Wednesday gathered at Jantar Mantar to hold a symbolic protest and demanded extra attempt for various entrance exams including NEET, JEE Main and CUET 2022. During the protest, the students urged the NTA to conduct an extra attempt for all three exams this year — JEE Mains 2022, NEET UG 2022 and CUET 2022 due to the fact that technical and administrative glitches caused the last-minute changes in the schedule for the students, leading to many of them missing the exams.Also Read - CUET UG Exams 2022 Cancelled at Several Centres For Technical Glitches, Students To Get Another Chance

In the meantime, UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar said that the issues during the CUET this year were not "setbacks" but "lessons", and added that the UGC's proposal to merge the NEET and JEE with the CUET will not be fazed by these issues.

Earlier in the day, a large section of students marched towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi while others extended support online by tweeting with hashtag #ChaloJantarMantar.

Here’s what students said:

"My daughter *(student of PW vidyapeeth kota)* got 187/300 marks in jeemains 2022 exam and got only 67 percentile. Thanks for the marks discrepancy." This is why we want a fair 3rd attempt and revaluation in results..@EduMinOfIndia@DG_NTA#NTAJawabDo #ChaloJantarMantar pic.twitter.com/wOzDdgVcug — Shameem (@Shammi700) August 17, 2022

The NEET aspirants are demanding another exam citing the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of the NEET paper and the JEE students want a third attempt for all. Those appearing for CUET 2022 also demanded for a re-test citing last minute centre changes and other glitches during exams.

For JEE Main, a few exam centres faced technical glitches and students alleged that several questions were not displayed properly on the screens and also claimed that exams were not even conducted in the second shift at some centres.

Several CUET aspirants also missed their exam due to last-minute centre changes and technical issues. The NTA has already rescheduled exams for many students.