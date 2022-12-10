JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2023 To Have Fixed Calendar From 2023: Report

NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET 2023 Tentative Exam Dates: A committee set up by the University Grants Commission(UGC) is reportedly working to create a fixed academic calendar; the academic calendar for competitive exams will be published soon.

NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET 2023 Tentative Exam Dates: In an effort to streamline competitive exams, the Government is planning to make a fixed exam schedule/calendar for India’s largest competitive exams — Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG), and Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate (CUET UG)— from next year. As per the Times of India report, the Education Ministry is expected to make an announcement on a fixed exam schedule soon.

A committee set up by the University Grants Commission(UGC) is reportedly working to create a fixed academic calendar; the academic calendar for competitive exams will be published soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administration body, will soon release the JEE Main exam 2023 notification along with JEE Main 2023 application form. As per reports, JEE Main 2023 notification will not be released this week. However, NTA has not released any official statement regarding the same. The NTA will release the dates for JEE Main soon, but it has not been decided yet, NTA DG Vineet Joshi was quoted as saying by indianexpress.com. JEE Main session one is expected to be conducted in January while session two will be held in the month of April.

According to the reports, CUET UG is likely to be conducted between April and May, and NEET UG on the first Sunday of May. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) registration process will reportedly begin in the month of February. Once the registration portal begins, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG 2022 application form by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the CUET 2023 for admission to undergraduate courses in various participating colleges. All those students who qualify the Class 12th board examination will be required to register for CUET and appear for the exam according to their subjects.

Competitive Exams: All You Need to Know

Check the Name of the Exams And Official Websites

Name of the Exam: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023

NTA JEE Main 2023 official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

Name of the Exam: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023)

NTA NEET UG 2023 official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Name of the Exam: Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET).

CUET 2023 Official Website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Please keep a note that the dates mentioned above are tentative, therefore, eligible candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023, NEET UG 2023, CUET Examination.