National Medical Commission Proposes Common Counselling for Admissions to Graduate Courses Across India

NMC New Regulations: The government will appoint a designated authority for the counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats.

The NTA had assured the parliamentary panel that NEET UG 2023 will be released by the second week of June. (Photo: Pixabay)

NMC New Regulations: The National Medical Commission(NMC) in its new regulations has proposed a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -undergraduate(NEET-UG) merit list. These new Regulations are called Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 or GMER-23.

“Without prejudice to anything stated in the present Regulations or other NMC Regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to graduate courses in medicine for all Medical Institutions in India based on the merit list of the NEET-UG,” the Commission in a gazette notification on June 2 said, news agency PTI reported. Counselling shall entirely be based on the seat matrix provided by National Medical Commission; Provided the common counseling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary

The Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) shall publish guidelines for the conduct of common counselling, and the designated authority under section 17 below shall conduct the counselling in conformity with the published guidelines. The government will appoint a designated authority for the counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats. No medical institute shall admit any candidate to the Graduate Medical Education (GME) course in contravention of these regulations, the regulations stated.

NMC has also changed the minimum age criteria for candidates appearing in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET-UG.

NEET UG: NMC Revises Age Criteria for Medical Entrance Exam

Eligibility criteria for taking NEET-UG–No aspirant shall be allowed to take NEET-UG

Unless he has completed the age of 17 years as on or before 31st January of the year that the candidate shall be

appearing for NEET- UG examination; and

appearing for NEET- UG examination; and Has passed 10 +2 (or equivalent) with subjects of Physics, Chemistry Biology/ Biotechnology and English. To know more, check the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 PDF below.

Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 PDF – Direct Link Here

Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023: Admission, Counselling, Migration

Conduct of NEET-UG – Either the National Medical Commission may conduct the NEET-UG or maydesignate any such agency or authority by whatever name called, to cause the NEET-UG to be conducted;

Provided National Medical Commission may designate multiple agencies or authorities, to conduct NEET-UG if such deployment suits the overall purpose.

The UGMEB shall determine the language, manner and modalities etc., of conducting the NEET-UG by way of Notification.

NEET UG 2023 Result Date And Time Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination soon. Media reports suggest that NEET UG Results will be announced in the second week of June 2023. Prior to the result, NTA will publish the final answer key. Once declared, students can check the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result and NTA NEET UG Final Answer Key at — . This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination.

(With PTI Inputs)

