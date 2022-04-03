NTA NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 notification soon on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. As per reports, the NEET UG notification can be expected today, April 3, 2022, after being delayed. NEET 2022 notification with NEET UG exam date, registration and other details is expected to release shortly. Students would be able to download it from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For Special Round Begins at mcc.nic.in| Check Important Dates, Other Details

NEET registrations 2022 start date was April 2, 2022 as per media reports. However, the candidates must note that the NTA had not given an official confirmation on this. With no official communication till now, NEET 2022 updates are awaited.

LIVE UPDATES:

NEET UG Notification likely to be out shortly

This year also, the NEET 2022 will be held in 13 languages. Among many changes in NEET UG this year, this rule has not changed and the medical entrance exam will be held in these many languages like NEET 2021.

Importantly, the exam conducting authorities have removed the upper age limit from NEET 2022. From now on, anyone and everyone qualifying the basic eligibility criterias can appear for NEET UG 2022.

More than 16 lakh students are expected to appear for NEET UG 2022 examination this year. In 2021, about 16.46 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The attendance recorded by NTA for NEET 2021 was over 96 per cent.