NEET UG paper leak big update: Court sends doctor, physics tutor to 5-day CBI custody

NEET UG Paper Leak Case: The Rouse Avenue court granted police custody of Dr Manoj Shirure and Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah to CBI till June 1.

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NEET UG paper leak big update: Court sends doctor, physics tutor to 5-day CBI custody | Image: X

NEET UG Paper Leak Update: In a major development in the NEET UG paper leak case, the Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday sent Latur-based paediatrician Dr Manoj Shirure and Physics tutor Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah to five days of CBI custody (till June 1). Dr Shirure was arrested for allegedly facilitating three students in obtaining leaked Chemistry questions from accused PV Kulkarni. The three students included the son of a coaching centre owner accused in the case.

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Tejas Harshadkumar Shah is a Physics teacher at the Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a coaching centre based in Pune. According to CBI, he had obtained the leaked Physics questions from another arrested accused named Manisha Havaldar.

Court Sent Dr Shirure, Tejas Shah To 5-Day CBI Custody

Special Judge Vidya Prakash, after hearing CBI’s request, granted five days’ police custody of both the accused. The central agency said that there is a larger conspiracy behind the leakage of the NEET UG exam paper.

Prahalad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who were produced before the court after CBI interrogation, were remanded to judicial custody till June 10. The agency had sought 14 days’ judicial custody for both accused.

Dr Shirure and Tejas Shah were produced before the court following their fresh arrest.

CBI Suspects Larger Conspiracy In NEET-UG Paper Leak

Appearing for the CBI, Public Prosecutor V K Pathak, along with Deputy SP Pawan Kumar Kaushik, sought five days’ custody of Dr Shirure and Shah to interrogate them in connection with a larger Conspiracy related to the paper leak.

The CBI alleged that Dr Manoj Shirure took Rs 5 lakh from accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar and claimed that the same amount was recovered from the house of Shirure’s sister.

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Accused’s Lawyer Says He Is Cooperating With The Investigation

Opposing the remand application, counsel for Dr Shirure argued that he had joined the investigation at Latur on May 19, even before his arrest, and had fully cooperated with the probe.

The defence submitted that Shirure had already been interrogated thrice on different dates prior to his arrest and that the CBI had been in possession of his mobile phone since May 19, a fact not mentioned in the remand application.

The counsel further argued that the CBI only had the disclosure statement of co-accused Kulkarni and the recovery of Rs 5 lakh from the house of Shirure’s sister against him.

Seeking Shirure’s release, the counsel said that the arrest was illegal and claimed that the CBI had failed to mention nearly 50 hours of prior interrogation. The counsel also submitted that Shirure and his wife are well-known doctors.

Rebutting the submissions, the CBI argued that the defence wants us to produce the entire evidence on day one before the court.

CBI Said Accused Doctor Had An Active Role In NEET UG Exam Paper Leak

The agency maintained that Dr Shirure had an active role in the leakage of the NEET UG examination paper and was an integral part of the conspiracy.

During the hearing, the court asked the CBI to explain the requirement for five days’ custody.

The CBI responded that several accused persons are involved in the case and searches are ongoing in different parts of the country.

Regarding Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, the CBI informed the court that he is a Physics faculty member at Pune’s Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (PMLA).

The central probe agency submitted the request that it requires Shah’s custody to know the link and where the leaked exam paper was utilised. It said that the accused’s custody was required to collect crucial evidence and to identify other accused in the case.

(With ANI inputs)