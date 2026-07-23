NEET UG Paper leak case: Amid CJP Protest, Court permits CBI to take further handwriting specimens of accused Manish Sanjay Hawaldar

Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh submitted that accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar is involved in the NEET (UG) 2026 question paper leak case as she shared her handwritten physics questions relating to NEET UG 2026 with co-accused Manisha Mandhare.

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Students have been advised to focus on their studies. Representational image

New Delhi: Amid the CJP protest, the Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take further handwriting specimens of Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar. She has been arrested in connection with the NEET UG Paper leak case. It is alleged that Manish shared her handwritten Physics question with another accused, Manisha Mandhare.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Protest

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament for 2026 began on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered the images of handwritten questions from the Mobile phone of Mandhare. At present, a massive protest is ongoing at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the NEET UG Paper leak. On July 18, the Delhi Police whisked Wangchuk away from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and forcibly shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, reforms in the examination system and justice for affected students.

Also Read: Delhi Metro advisory: 16 Delhi Metro stations closed from 7:30 AM till further notice amid CJP protest; Check full list

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta allowed the application moved by the CBI. The court allowed the application after considering the submissions of the CBI that the documents which are to be compared by the Forensic Lab are bulky and also that the Govt. Examiner of Questioned Documents (GEQD) has indicated insufficiency of the specimen handwriting, signatures already obtained; therefore, the further permission sought by CBI is hereby allowed.”

The court stated, “Accordingly, CBI is permitted to take the further specimen handwriting/signatures of accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, in the concerned Jail.” Moreover, the court directed the Jail Superintendent to make necessary arrangements for obtaining the specimen handwriting/ signatures of the accused for three days from 27.07.2026 to 29.07.2026 by the CBI officials, in the presence of an independent witness.

During the arguments, Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh submitted that accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar is involved in the NEET (UG) 2026 question paper leak case as she shared her handwritten physics questions relating to NEET UG 2026 with co-accused Manisha Mandhare.

Also Read: Monsoon Session: Amid CJP Parliament march, What key issues and major bills will dominate Sansad? Lok Sabha adjourned

The agency also said that she also dictated physics questions to another accused, Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, and that during investigation, handwritten images containing physics question notes were recovered from the phone of co-accused Manisha Mandhare. It was further submitted by the CBI that permission to obtain the specimen handwriting of the accused has already been granted vide order dated 30.05.2026; however, since the record of this case is bulky, to compare every document in a fair manner and for fair investigation, further specimen handwriting/signatures of the accused are required.

On the other hand, the Counsel for accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar vehemently opposed the submissions made by theSr.PP for the CBI. He has taken this court through the application and submitted that CBI has failed to mention the reason for obtaining further specimen handwriting of the accused. It was also submitted that at the time of taking specimen handwriting of the accused, around 60 pages were written by the accused and CBI has failed to disclose as to how the said pages are insufficient for comparison.

(With ANI Inputs)