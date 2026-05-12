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Big breakthrough in NEET-UG paper leak case as first arrest is made

Big breakthrough in NEET-UG paper leak case as first arrest is made

Published date india.com Published: May 12, 2026 5:19 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
NEET Exam paper leak history
कब बंद होगी पेपर लीक की घटनाएं?

Big breakthrough in NEET-UG paper leak case as first arrest is made

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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