NEET Counselling 2021 Latest Update: At a time when thousands of students across the country are waiting for the NEET Counselling 2021 to begin, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday made a big announcement for the candidates and said the NEET UG and PG Counselling 2021 will be held for All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats in four rounds. Giving details, the MCC said that the new policy will be applicable for 50 per cent postgraduate seats and 15 per cent undergraduate seats that come under the central pool.

As per latest updates, the Supreme Court has approved the new counselling policy of the MCC. Giving details, the MCC said that the NEET Counselling 2021 will be held in four rounds such as AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Prior to this, the MCC had conducted NEET Counselling in two rounds followed by mop up rounds only for central and deemed universities.

List of changes in NEET counselling 2021 approved by Supreme Court: