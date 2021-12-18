NEET Counselling 2021 Latest Update: At a time when thousands of students across the country are waiting for the NEET Counselling 2021 to begin, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday made a big announcement for the candidates and said the NEET UG and PG Counselling 2021 will be held for All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats in four rounds. Giving details, the MCC said that the new policy will be applicable for 50 per cent postgraduate seats and 15 per cent undergraduate seats that come under the central pool.Also Read - Delhi School Reopening News: Offline Classes to Resume From Today For Classes 6 And Above | Details Here
As per latest updates, the Supreme Court has approved the new counselling policy of the MCC. Giving details, the MCC said that the NEET Counselling 2021 will be held in four rounds such as AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.
Prior to this, the MCC had conducted NEET Counselling in two rounds followed by mop up rounds only for central and deemed universities.
List of changes in NEET counselling 2021 approved by Supreme Court:
- The MCC said that the all India quota seats that were earlier reverted to states after round 2 counselling will now continue to be filled in the mop up and stray vacancy rounds.
- Moreover, it added that the fresh registration will be allowed in the first three rounds and not in the stray vacancy round.
- The MCC said the options for upgradation and free exit will be available only in the first round of NEET counselling. However, the MCC made it clear that the candidates can not apply for upgradation of seats if they are allotted one in the second round and so on.
- The MCC in the new policy stated that the candidates who join the allotted seat in round 2 or in the further rounds will not be allowed to resign from the seat or participate in the further counselling rounds.
- Notably, the candidates who do not take admission in the second round can apply in the mop-up round.
- The MCC in the affidavit said that the changes will be implemented for both NEET UG and PG counselling from the 2021-22 academic year.