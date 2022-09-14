Educational Events: The month of September would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from CUET UG Result to CAT 2022 registration process, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in September 2022.Also Read - JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 Declared For Kashmir Division; Here's How to Check Scores at jkbose.nic.in

CUET UG Result 2022 Live

The National Testing Agency will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate(CUET UG) by tomorrow, September 15, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the CUET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The round 1 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 will open on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till September 23 up to 8:00 PM.

Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) Registration

CAT 2022 Registration: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will end the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on September 21, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the CAT Application form by visiting the official website of iimcat.ac.in. This year, CAT 2022 examination will be conducted on November 27 in three sessions.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 Registration

GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur will end the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on September 30, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the GATE Application Form by visiting the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in — by September 30, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the Counselling Schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG). Once published, eligible candidates can download the NEET UG Counselling Schedule by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. Till now, the officials have not released any date/ time in this regard. NEET UG Result 2022 has been declared on September 07, for over 18 lakh candidates on neet.nta.nic.in.

All India Law Entrance Test AILET Registration

AILET 2023 Registration: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has started the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 today, September 7, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the AILET 2023 application form by visiting the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. This year, the AILET 2023 exam will be conducted on December 11 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) IMPORTANT DATES

30th Aug, 2022 – Opening Date of Online Application

30th Sept, 2022 – Closing Date of Regular Registration

07th Oct, 2022 – End of Extended Period (with Late Fee)

03rd Jan, 2023 – Availability of GATE Admit cards for download

4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb, 2023 – Exam Dates

15th Feb, 2023 – Candidate’s response available on Application portal

21st Feb, 2023 – Answer keys available on Application portal

22nd to 25th Feb, 2023 – Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys

16th Mar, 2023 – Announcement of Results for GATE 2023

21st Mar, 2023 – Score Card available for Download