NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 Latest Update: Hours after getting nod from the Supreme Court, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday night made a big announcement said the NEET UG, PG counselling schedule likely to start from next week. The MCC has issued a notification in this regard on the official website mcc.nic.in. It must be noted that the MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: 27% OBC, 10% EWS Reservation to Stay, Rules Supreme Court

“Counselling Schedule for NEET-PG and UG 2021 counselling will soon be uploaded on Official website of MCC, DGHS,” the MCC said in the notification and also notified the Supreme Court decision on EWS and OBC reservation. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Start In National Interest: SC Reserves Order On OBC, EWS Quota Case

Earlier in the day the Supreme Court said there will be 27 per cent reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats of the all India quota. For EWS quota, 10 per cent reservation has been permitted for this year, so that the counselling process can take place, and for the upcoming years, the criteria of the quota will be decided in the next hearing scheduled for March, 2022. Also Read - NEET SS 2021: Admit Card to Release Today on nbe.edu.in | Know Steps to Download

During the hearing, the Supreme Court said there is an urgent need to begin the admission process. The order has brought relief to several doctors waiting for admissions to post graduate courses.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, which had for two consecutive days heard the matter on applicability of Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for determination of economically weaker section (EWS), passed an interim order, saying “there is an urgent need to commence the process of counselling”.

It said that it is passing operative directions while the detailed reasons would follow shortly. The apex court passed the interim order on a batch of pleas filed by doctors challenging a July 29, 2021, notice of the Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) providing 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) admissions for medical courses for the academic year 2021-22.

This year, reservation in AIQ NEET counselling will be:

SC: 15 per cent

ST: 7.5 per cent

PwD – Horizontal reservation as per MCC norms: 5 per cent

OBC (Non-creamy layer) as per the central OBC list: 27 per cent

EWS (As per central government norms): 10 per cent

Here’s How To Register For AIQ NEET UG, PG Counselling

Go to mcc.nic.in.

Click on the PG or UG counselling tab.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register.

Now login and fill the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit.

Take a printout of the application form.

Documents Required For NEET Counselling 2021

NEET 2021 admit card.

Copy of online application form.

NEET marks sheet.

Nationality certificate.

Class 12 marks sheet.

Class 10 certificate for age proof.

Aadhar Card.