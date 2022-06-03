Defer NEET-UG 2022: The chorus for postponement of the NEET-UG 2022 exam grew louder with students claiming that the current dates are causing a lot of stress. For the unversed, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 on July 17. Taking to social media with the hashtag #NTAdeferNEETUG, aspirants have demanded a postponement of NEET-UG 2022, stating that the UG medical entrance exam is being held in September for the last two years but this time, it will be held in July. Why students will have to suffer if the officials took more time than usual to declare the result, and conduct the counselling process?” a student asked on Twitter.Also Read - GAT-B, BET 2022 Score Cards Released; Here's How to Download Rank Cards at dbt.nta.ac.in

Another Twitter user urged a four-week extension of the NEET-UG 2022 exam date. "This is our hand folding request to @DG_NTA, @EduMinOfIndia, @dpradhanbjp, please please listen to the voice of thousands of students we are shouting from last 2 months!!!! #NEETUG2022 #NTAdeferNEETUG", the tweet read.

#NTAdeferNEETUG @DG_NTA please postpone NEET UG 2022 by 4-6 weeks. late counseling is not our fault. Please give us our time@dpradhanbjp — Aryanshi (@Dem42433123) June 2, 2022



“When every year the dates were announced 5 months prior the exam why this year the students were notified only 100 days before the exam?? We want response now!!”, Hirok Subhra Ghosh, a twitter user said.

Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress has extended support to the students and blamed the BJP for the students’ suffering. “Due to the mismanagement and the disregard of the grievances of the BJP government, Thousands of NEET UGs are suffering. @dpradhanbjp Ji, all they seek is a postponement of 40 days, so they can prepare for the needful”, the Indian Youth Congress tweeted.

Due to the mismanagement and the disregard of the grievances of the BJP government, Thousands of NEET UGs are suffering. @dpradhanbjp Ji, all they seek is a postponement of 40 days, so they can prepare for the needful. #NTAdeferNEETUG pic.twitter.com/cz9tMEVPtz — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) June 2, 2022