NEET UG Re-exam 2026 result: NTA NEET scorecard by July 20? Here’s what we know so far, step-by-step guide to check final answer key

NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination was held on June 21, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM in pen-and-paper mode.

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NEET UG Re-exam 2026 result: NTA NEET scorecard by July 20? Here's what we know so far, step-by-step guide to check final answer key(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

NEET UG Re-exam 2026 result: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will publish the NEET OMR sheet on its website. Along with the OMR sheet, NTA will release the answer key and results. With no exact date announced, the final answer key and the result can be expected at the earliest possible date. According to the press note published by NTA on June 25, the testing agency said, “National Testing Agency aims to publish the final answer key and declare the result at the earliest possible date.” Meanwhile, the NEET UG Answer key challenge window closed on June 28.

Candidates were required to pay Rs 200 per question challenged (refundable in full for accepted challenges) to challenge the answer key. If a challenge is accepted by the subject matter experts, the resulting correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates across all four sets. Candidates therefore do not need to raise the same challenge separately under multiple Series Codes. The Answer Key finalized after the challenge will be treated as final. No challenge/grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after closure of Challenge Window/declaration of result will be entertained.

Also Read: NEET PG 2026 exam date announced: NBEMS NEET PG registration begins at natboard.edu.in; Check exam fee, guidelines, dates

NEET UG Result date: What NTA officials say?

The NEET UG Result will be announced by July 20, a senior official at the NTA confirmed to news agency ANI. However, the official did not give an exact date but stated that the NTA is working on a war footing to release the results soon. Talking to news agency ANI over a telephonic interview, a senior NTA official stated, “We would not like to give out any date as of now, but the result will be out by July 20. Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier.”

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: What is a NEET OMR sheet?

The NEET UG 2026 Re-exam OMR sheet is the official response sheet of a candidate. The document captures every answer marked by a candidate during the examination. Once released, it enables aspirants to verify their recorded responses, compare them with the official answer key, and calculate their expected scores.

When was the NEET exam held?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination on June 21, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for

compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:20 PM. Re-Examination to be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates. NTA had put in place a multi-layered security framework to ensure a fair and transparent examination: End-to-end secure handling of confidential materials to designated locations under sealed protocols, GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort for movement of examination materials.

It is to be noted that NTA conducted the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3; however, it was cancelled owing to paper leak allegations and discrepancies. At present, the CBI is investigating.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: NTA NEET Re-exam final key, result at the earliest; fee refund portal closes on July 7

MCC NEET UG Counselling

After the NEET-UG result is declared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases the counselling schedule for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ), AIIMS, JIPMER, central and deemed universities, while individual states announce separate schedules for their 85 per cent state quota seats. The counselling is conducted in multiple rounds–typically Round 1, Round 2, a Mop-up Round, and a Stray Vacancy Round–to fill all available seats before the academic session begins.

NEET UG Result 2026: How to check?

Visit the official website.

Look for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam final answer key and result link.

Enter the login credentials.

Your final answer key and NEET scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.