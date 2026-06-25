NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026 OUT at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET-UG 2026 provisional answer key and opened the challenge window for over 20 lakh candidates until June 28.

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NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. PTI

NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer keys for the NEET-UG 2026 re-test, which was conducted on June 21 for over 20 lakh students. Alongside the release, the NTA opened the online objection window on Thursday, allowing candidates to review and challenge the answers. According to a statement issued by the agency on the social media platform X, medical aspirants can submit their challenges via the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, until the window closes at 11:50 p.m. on June 28.

NTA opens NEET-UG 2026 exam answer key challenge window till June 28

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday opened the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 answer key challenge window while releasing the provisional answer keys for the June 21 re-test taken by more than 20 lakh students. The window to challenge the answer key will close at 11:50 p.m. on June 28, a statement by NTA said on social media platform X.

Also read: NEET-UG 2026: What is NTA’s ‘Zero Trust Architecture’ for securing exam question papers? Here’s what NTA is planning

To maintain transparency and accelerate the final evaluation process, the NTA initiated the answer key challenge window even while the scanning of OMR answer sheets remains underway. Candidates who spot any discrepancies can raise objections online by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per challenged question, a report by IANS news agency said.

NTA to charge Rs 200 per question for accepting challenges

“For accepting the challenges, the NTA will charge Rs 200 per question. In case of a challenge being accepted, the NTA will refund the money,” the statement added. Earlier, the NTA credited the whole-of-government effort involving seven lakh officials for making the exam for 20 lakh aspirants error-free.

Also read: NTA issues clarification over NEET UG 2026 cancellation; new dates to be announced on…

“Team NTA. Team Bharat. One exam, delivered together,” the NTA said in a post on X, reaffirming its commitment to uphold the sanctity of the medical admission test whose previous round on May 3 was forced to be cancelled due to irregularities.

The NTA highlighted the effort put in on June 21, showcasing the whole-of-government effort, the scale of it and the care for 10,000 differently-abled candidates that went into the successful conduct of the exam.

(With inputs from agencies)