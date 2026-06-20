NEET UG re-exam: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures free DTC bus travel for candidates tomorrow

The Chief Minister stated that to avail the benefit of free travel on DTC buses, candidates would simply need to show their valid NEET admit card to the bus conductor.

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New Delhi: A day before the re-conducted National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that all candidates would be provided free travel on DTC buses on Sunday, and their family members would be able to wait in special cooling zones set up outside all 97 examination centers.

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Extending her best wishes to the students and their families for the medical entrance exam, Chief Minister Gupta stated that the Delhi government has ensured that no family faces unnecessary inconvenience regarding transport, the heat, or long waiting periods on the day of the exam.

She mentioned that to avail the benefit of free travel on DTC buses, candidates would simply need to show their valid NEET admit card to the bus conductor.

The Chief Minister noted that a total of 97 examination centers have been designated for the NEET exam in the city, and special cooling zones are being established near all these centers by the district administration.

She highlighted that this is the first time special arrangements have been made for waiting, keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of not only the students taking the exam but also their parents and family members.

Chief Minister Gupta remarked that while candidates are inside the exam hall, the anxiety, heat, and discomfort faced by parents waiting outside for hours often go unnoticed.

Recognising this human aspect, the Delhi government has set up cooling zones near the exam centers; these will offer seating and resting facilities for parents, along with clean drinking water, lemonade, ORS, tea, and first-aid facilities.

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The Chief Minister reiterated the Delhi government’s commitment to providing all possible support and facilities to students during their studies and competitive examinations.

She added that when parents feel comfortable and at ease, it has a positive impact on the students, helping them take the exam with greater confidence.