NEET-UG re-examination: Noida administration takes necessary steps to ensure fair, secure and hassle-free examination

As a part of the arrangements, a group of administrative as well as police teams are inspecting the exam centres and finalising security measures to ensure that candidates do not face any inconvenience.

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New Delhi: The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has stepped up last-minute preparations to ensure a fair, secure and hassle-free examination for thousands of students ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-test on Sunday, June 21. According to sources, adequate arrangements have been put in place with heightened surveillance via CCTVs and increased police vigilance around the NEET examination centres.

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As a part of the arrangements, a group of administrative as well as police teams are inspecting the exam centres and finalising security measures to ensure that candidates do not face any inconvenience.

Joint Police Commissioner Rajiv Narayan Mishra, while talking to journalists, said that the NEET exams will be conducted at 23 centres across the district, which include five centres in the Noida Zone, 11 in the Central Noida Zone, and seven in the Greater Noida Zone, adding that adequate police personnel will be deployed at all centres, along with senior officers, to continuously monitor the exam process.

He said that screening of candidates for entering the exam venue is mandatory and every candidate will have to undergo a thorough checking and frisking.

Additionally, Police Response Vehicle (PRV) teams will be stationed near the exam centres to enable immediate action in case of any emergency.

Officers of ACP, ADCP, and DCP ranks will be present at the exam centres within their respective zones. All officers have been instructed to conduct continuous patrols and keep a close watch on security arrangements throughout the duration of the exam.

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“The Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate states that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the examination is conducted in a completely peaceful, transparent, and orderly manner,” it said in a statement.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has also been invoked around the exam centres, which prohibits the assembly of a crowd within a 200-meter radius of the exam centres.

The Commissionerate Police has also set up special help desks at major Metro stations and bus stands. Through these help desks, students and their parents will be provided with assistance regarding examination centres, traffic-related information, and other necessary support.

(With IANS inputs)