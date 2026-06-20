NEET UG Re-Test Mock Drill: How well have Centres prepared for the Re-exam? Free Bus, special trains, tight security – how are aspirants reacting? Explained

Security has been tightened as the nationwide mock drill is underway across the country. This development comes ahead of the NEET UG examination.

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With the CBSE OSM controversy and the NEET UG paper leak row, the Education sector in India has been marked by several challenges. Row erupted when the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET UG), held on May 3, was cancelled owing to allegations of question paper leak and irregularities. Over 22 lakh students have appeared for the competitive exam, making it the single largest competitive exam. Now, a re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21. Ahead of the examination, the Central government, the State governments and NTA officials have taken several student-friendly measures with an aim to offer a secure and seamless conduct of the test.

As part of extensive preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting a nationwide mock drill today, Saturday(June 20). The exercise that began at 9 A.M. will continue through the day until late evening. More than 2.5 lakh security personnel will participate in the drill, which will be conducted across examination centres nationwide.

According to the news agency IANS, Officials said all designated test centres have already been transferred to the NTA’s control. For the re-examination, a three-layer security arrangement will be implemented at every centre to eliminate the possibility of malpractice and maintain the integrity of the examination process. Several states have announced free bus services for the NEET aspirants. Meanwhile, the Centre had ordered the blocking of Telegram on June 16, following a request from the NTA, which alleged that the platform was being used by organised cheating rackets to mislead and defraud candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security outside the NTA (National Testing Agency) office. The Agency will conduct the re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 examination tomorrow, 21st June. pic.twitter.com/OnmCyxea5T — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

Security has been tightened as the nationwide mock drill is underway across the country. The re-examination will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in the pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates. Authorities have put in place extensive security and administrative measures to ensure the smooth and seamless conduct of the examination, officials said as reported by PTI, adding that the nationwide mock drill is aimed at testing preparedness at examination centres and streamlining coordination among various agencies involved in the process.

Speaking on the preparations and security arrangements ahead of the NEET-UG Exam 2026, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma told news agency ANI, “The NEET exam is scheduled to be held at 47 centers in Prayagraj district, and approximately 23,000 students will participate. Considering the sensitivity of this exam, we have made adequate preparations. Static and sector personnel have been deployed at each center, under whose supervision the entire exam will be conducted. Adequate police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed to assist them. People will be present from the time the question paper reaches the center to the time it is collected and then to be returned. The invigilators at each center have been given adequate instructions to conduct the exam in accordance with our manual and the SOPs established…”

He told ANI, “to ensure that there is no inconvenience at the railway and bus stations, appropriate instructions have been issued to them after meetings with railway and roadways officials. The reduced fare rates announced by the state government for students are strictly followed. Everyone has been sensitized to ensure that the students do not face any inconvenience while returning. An ARTO team has been deployed to ensure that there are no transportation problems within the city. Considering the heat, medical teams and ambulances have also been deployed… we are fully prepared and the exam will be conducted in a very good and informed manner…”

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | On preparations and security arrangements ahead of the NEET-UG Exam 2026, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma says, “The NEET exam is scheduled to be held at 47 centers in Prayagraj district, and approximately 23,000 students will participate.… pic.twitter.com/op9aFbDYBQ — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

Highlighting the security arrangements ahead of the NEET-UG Exam 2026, DCP (City) Manish Kumar Shandil told ANI, “NEET exam is on the 21st. For this, 47 examination centers have been set up in Prayagraj district, Rajasthan. CCTV cameras have been installed at each examination center. These are controlled at the examination center, and an integrated control center has also been set up at the district level. All examination centers will be monitored through them. Flying squads have been formed, and adequate police force has been deployed at each examination center. Our local intelligence unit and social media team will be monitoring each one thoroughly… And if anyone spreads misleading information or any kind of disturbance is reported, the police should immediately respond and take the strongest possible action.”