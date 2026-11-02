NEET UG reforms: Nandan Nilekani panel gets deadline extension till Jan 2027 amid CBT proposal and state objections

The Nandan Nilekani panel on NEET UG reforms has received a tenure extension till January 2027 amid proposals for computer-based testing and opposition from southern states.

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Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani | Image ANI

NEET paper leak case: In a significant national development impacting the paper leak cases in India, the Centre has extended the tenure of the Nandan Nilekani-led task force working on exam reforms till January 2027. For a background, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of the high-powered six-member committee a day after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as the Union education minister following massive student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on July 25.

Nilekani panel’s NEET-UG 2027 recommendations

The task force set up in July received over 50,000 suggestions from students, parents, teachers, academic institutions, subject matter experts, industry organisations and exam-conducting bodies. The panel’s tenure was till October 2027.

Besides Nilekani, other members of the task force are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

NEET-UG Exam to shift to CBT mode?

Following controversies and paper leak allegations during NEET UG 2026, the Centre is considering a transition to Computer-Based Testing (CBT). Depending on the task force’s recommendations and subsequent government approval, a complete switch to the online mode could take effect during the 2028-29 academic cycle.

Why are Tamil Nadu, Kerala objecting to CBT mode?

However, the proposed move has faced intense opposition from several southern states, with Tamil Nadu and Kerala leading the resistance. Both states have expressed serious concerns over digital equity, questioning whether candidates from economically disadvantaged backgrounds will have equal access to online testing centers.

Officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala highlighted that a large number of students in rural regions lack consistent access to computers, stable internet connections, and digital learning infrastructure.

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: Rouse Avenue court fixes Nov 18 for order on framing of charges

A specially designated Fast Track Court at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex in Delhi on Thursday reserved its order on framing of charges against the accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case. The Fast Track Court, constituted to deal with offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, will pronounce its order on November 18.

The case relates to the alleged leakage of confidential question papers ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was held on May 3 and subsequently cancelled following the paper leak controversy.

(With inputs from agencies)