NEET UG Registration 2024 Closing in 6 Days; Check Category-Wise Application Fee, Result Date

NEET (UG) has been a qualifying entrance exam since 2020 for admission to the MBBS/BDS courses in AIIMS and JIPMER.

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test NEET(UG) in just six days; medical aspirants can fill up and submit the application form at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. As of now, NTA has not released the NEET application correction window dates. Candidates belonging to general categories are required to pay Rs 1700 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender categories must pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Check category-wise fee below:-

Fee Payable by Candidate Category of Candidate Centres In India (Fee in ₹) General ₹ 1700/- General-EWS/ OBC-NCL* ₹ 1600/- SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender ₹ 1000/-

Drawing from the NEP 2020, the NEET (UG) – 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. Assamese,

Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and

Urdu. The Entrance Test will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes. from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM.

How to Fill NTA NEET Application Form?

Visit the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Look for the registration link that reads, “Click Here to Login/Register.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the NEET application form.

Download, save, and take a printout of it for future reference.

‘Dear Candidate, If you have encountered Aadhaar authentication or Data issues during registration, please log in using your Application Number and Password (Aadhaar login is disabled). Re-verify your Aadhaar and correct any error,’ reads the official statement.

