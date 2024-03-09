Home

NEET UG 2024 Registration Ending Today; Medical Aspirants Can Fill Applications by 5:00 PM

NEET Registration will conclude today, March 09, 2024. Candidates can fill up the NTA NEET applications at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. According to the official notice, the NTA NEET applications wi

NEET Registration will conclude today, March 09, 2024. Candidates can fill up the NTA NEET applications at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. According to the official notice, the NTA NEET applications will close today up to 05:00 PM on March 9. The last date for a successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is 11:50 PM on March 9, 2024.

Speaking of the NEET application fee, the General/NRI category candidate needs to pay Rs 1700 to appear for the examination. The SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidate needs to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. While the NEET Results are scheduled to be declared on June 14, the single largest medical entrance examination is slated to be held on May 5, 2024.

Submission of the online application form may be done by accessing the NTA website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The application form in any other mode will not be accepted. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.

NEET UG Registration 2024: How to Fill NTA NEET Applications

Visit the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Click Here For Registration/Login.”

If you are a new user, then register yourself on the portal.

Enter your basic details and get yourself registered on the portal.

