NEET-UG Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the NEET-UG result 2021 anytime soon at the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s order to reconduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for two candidates, paving the way for the declaration of results of over 16 lakh students who took the exam. Candidates can check their medical entrance result and download the scorecard using their credentials like registration details, date of birth as and when it is declared.Also Read - When Will NEET UG Result 2021 be Released? Students Demand Early Announcement From NTA After SC Order
NEET Result 2021 | Step-by step Guide to Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website ntaresults.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads, “Score Card NEET(UG) 2021”
- Enter details as required
- Click on submit/login
- Your result will be displayed on screen
- Download it, and take a print out for future reference
NEET-UG Result 2021 | LIVE Updates
07:11 AM: Taking to Twitter, students urging NTA to release the scorecards
07:05 AM: In 2020, 569 Delhi govt school students had cleared NEET
07:00 AM: The NTA had contended in the apex court that due to the high court order, the declaration of the results of over 16 lakh students was being delayed. The high court had directed the NTA to hold a fresh examination of the two petitioners for the Academic Year 2021-2022 and declare the results within weeks.