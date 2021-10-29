NEET-UG Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the NEET-UG result 2021 anytime soon at the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s order to reconduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for two candidates, paving the way for the declaration of results of over 16 lakh students who took the exam. Candidates can check their medical entrance result and download the scorecard using their credentials like registration details, date of birth as and when it is declared.Also Read - When Will NEET UG Result 2021 be Released? Students Demand Early Announcement From NTA After SC Order

NEET Result 2021 | Step-by step Guide to Download Scorecard

Visit the official website ntaresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Score Card NEET(UG) 2021”

Enter details as required

Click on submit/login

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download it, and take a print out for future reference

NEET-UG Result 2021 | LIVE Updates



07:11 AM: Taking to Twitter, students urging NTA to release the scorecards

Neet result nikaal do yaar @DG_NTA , nahi to idhar jaan nikal jayegi wait karte karte. 🙏⏳⏳#NEETUG2021 #neetresults #NTA — Aditya Singh Thakur (@adity_a_thakur) October 28, 2021

I think we can expect result in this week

Some yt are saying it will come today but I don't think that's gonna happen

Let's hope for the best

.#NEETUG2021 — Sandip Rathod (@SandipR37795771) October 28, 2021

An NTA official told me today during our telephonic conversation at around 6 pm that the neet ug 2021 result will out on this Saturday or max by this Sunday. — arun sharma (@chdarunsharma) October 28, 2021

07:05 AM: In 2020, 569 Delhi govt school students had cleared NEET

07:00 AM: The NTA had contended in the apex court that due to the high court order, the declaration of the results of over 16 lakh students was being delayed. The high court had directed the NTA to hold a fresh examination of the two petitioners for the Academic Year 2021-2022 and declare the results within weeks.