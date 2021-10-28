NEET-UG Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduate (NEET-UG) courses for year 2021 tonight (Thursday). The results will be declared at the official websites of NTA — neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.Also Read - When Will NEET UG Result 2021 be Released? Students Demand Early Announcement From NTA After SC Order

The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) results for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country, saying that it cannot hold the results of over 16 lakh students over objections raised byjust two candidates. Also Read - Why NEET UG Results 2021 Getting Delayed? Centre Expresses Concern, Says Ready With Results But….

The medical aspirants who appeared for the NEET – UG exam 2021 will be able to download their NEET result by entering the roll number, and date of birth. The NEET 2021 result PDF includes information such as personal details, subject-wise NEET percentile, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) rank, and other details of the aspirants. Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Results Likely to be Declared Before Diwali: Check Expected Cut-off, Step to Download Rank Card

Here’s how to check NEET-UG 2021 results once released:

Go to the official website of NEET 2021 – neet.nta.nic.in

Select “Result – NEET (UG) 2021″ link

Put your credentials for the NEET 2021 entrance exam and log in

NEET 2021 results will be displayed on your screen

Download the scorecard and save for future reference

The NTA was ready to declare the result but due to the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking it to withhold the results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, however, the Supreme Court has cleared the way for the administering body to announce NEET result 2021, by staying a recent Bombay HC order. A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Dinesh Maheshwari and BR Gavai passed the above order while hearing an appeal by the NTA against the Bombay High Court order.