NEET UG Result 2021: The results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2021 are expected to be declared today on NEET's official website – neet.nta.nic.in. However, in the absence of any official notification about the announcement of NEET UG Result 2021, students are advised to keep an eye out for the results as they can be out anytime soon on the official website of NEET.

How to check NEET UG 2021 result, scorecard:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier extended the deadline for the correction of the online application for NEET UG 2021.

In its latest notification, the NTA said that the scanned copy of OMR Answer Sheets of the candidates along with the scorecards (Results) would be sent on mail to the registered email address. This is the same email address candidates have used and provided in their application forms.

The NTA advised all students to cross-check their registered e-mail address in the application form.

NEET answer key to be released soon:

The official NEET 2021 entrance exam answer key is expected to be released by the NTA very soon. Answer keys would only be released only after the correction window, which closed yesterday at 11.50 pm on October 14. So the NEET UG 2021 answer key may be released today.

The candidates must know that the NTA will give about 36-48 hours to raise objections once the provisional answer key is released. After the objections are received, they would be verified and final answer key accordingly prepared. NEET 2021 Result would be based on the final answer key thus prepared.