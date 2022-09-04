NEET UG Result 2022 Date Time Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) result by September 07, 2022. Once announced, NEET aspirants can download the NEET Result by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the medical entrance examination was held on July 17, 2022. More than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts From Sept 8 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Check Notification Here

Candidates are advised to download the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 from the official website. As per the NEET UG Information Bulletin, the record of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG)-2022 would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result. The result of NEET(UG)-2022 of the candidates who indulge in Unfairmeans Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared.

Candidates can check the important dates, and steps to download NEET UG Result.

NEET UG Exam 2022: All You Need to Know

NEET UG Answer Key: Released August 31, 2022

Released August 31, 2022 NEET UG Result 2022 : by September 07, 2022

: by September 07, 2022 NEET UG 2022 Exam Date : July 17, 2022

: July 17, 2022 NEET Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Exam Time: 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M

02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M NEET UG 2022 Exam Duration: 3 hours 20 minutes.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check the NEET Result. Follow the steps given below.

How to Download NTA NEET UG 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in .

. On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “ NEET UG 2022 Result. ”

” Enter the login credentials such as NEET Application No and Date of Birth/password and click on submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the NEET Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022

Earlier on Wednesday(August 31), NTA released the NEET UG Answer Key. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till September 02, 2022. “The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 02 September 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.),” NTA in an official notification said.

