NEET UG Result 2022 Latest News Today: As lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for the NEET UG Result 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday night issued a statement and said the NEET UG Result 2022 will be declared on September 7. In the statement, the NTA which conducted the medical/dental and allied courses for 18.72 lakh candidates on July 17, said that it will upload the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on its website by August 30 at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

"To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022," the statement said.

After the NEET UG Answer key 2022 is released, the candidates can apply for the recorded response challenges from August 30 for a cost of Rs 200 for each answer key and Rs 200 for per question respectively.

This year, nearly 95% attendance was recorded in the medical entrance exam, which had received the highest number of applications ever. This year, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the country of which 10.64 lakh were female.

“The number of candidates within India were maximum in Jaipur (52,351) and minimum in West Sikkim (105). Similarly, the number of candidates outside India were maximum in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (6),” an official statement said.

Interestingly, this was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

The NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12 last year, with over 95% of the registered candidates appearing for it. And over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres.

NEET UG Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Score

Visit the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NEET UG RESULT 2022’. (once declared)

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Your NEET UG Result will appear on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

How To Download NEET Answer Key 2022