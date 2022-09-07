NEET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) today, September 07, 2022. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. To download the NEET UG Scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin.Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022: NTA NEET Result Declared at neet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Here

NEET UG Result 2022: MEET NEET Toppers

Rank 1: Tanishka from Rajasthan with 99.9997733 percentile

Tanishka from Rajasthan with 99.9997733 percentile Rank 2: Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi with 99.9997733 or 715 marks

Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi with 99.9997733 or 715 marks Rank 3: Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka with 99.9997733 or 715 marks

Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka with 99.9997733 or 715 marks Rank 4: Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka scored 99.997733 or 715 marks

Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka scored 99.997733 or 715 marks Rank 5 : Errabelly Sidharth Rao from Telangana with 99.9997166 or 711 marks

: Errabelly Sidharth Rao from Telangana with 99.9997166 or 711 marks Rank 6: Rishi Vinay Balse from Maharashtra with 99.9992066 or 710 marks

Rishi Vinay Balse from Maharashtra with 99.9992066 or 710 marks Rank 7: Arpita Narang from Punjab with 99.992066 or 710 marks

Arpita Narang from Punjab with 99.992066 or 710 marks Rank 8: Krishna SR from Karnatka with 99.9920 percentile or 710 marks

Krishna SR from Karnatka with 99.9920 percentile or 710 marks Rank 9: Zeel Vipul Vyas with 710 marks from Gujarat

Zeel Vipul Vyas with 710 marks from Gujarat Rank 10: Haziq Parveez Lone with 710 marks from Jammu and Kashmir

Along with the NEET result, the NEET rank list will also be released on the website. Candidates who qualify for the NEET cut-off will be eligible to register for NEET counselling. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out at mcc.nic.in; Registration Begins Sept 15