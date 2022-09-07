NEET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) today, September 07, 2022. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. To download the NEET UG Scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin.Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022: NTA NEET Result Declared at neet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Here
NEET UG Result 2022: MEET NEET Toppers
- Rank 1: Tanishka from Rajasthan with 99.9997733 percentile
- Rank 2: Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi with 99.9997733 or 715 marks
- Rank 3: Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka with 99.9997733 or 715 marks
- Rank 4: Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka scored 99.997733 or 715 marks
- Rank 5: Errabelly Sidharth Rao from Telangana with 99.9997166 or 711 marks
- Rank 6: Rishi Vinay Balse from Maharashtra with 99.9992066 or 710 marks
- Rank 7: Arpita Narang from Punjab with 99.992066 or 710 marks
- Rank 8: Krishna SR from Karnatka with 99.9920 percentile or 710 marks
- Rank 9: Zeel Vipul Vyas with 710 marks from Gujarat
- Rank 10: Haziq Parveez Lone with 710 marks from Jammu and Kashmir
Along with the NEET result, the NEET rank list will also be released on the website. Candidates who qualify for the NEET cut-off will be eligible to register for NEET counselling. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out at mcc.nic.in; Registration Begins Sept 15 Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How to Download