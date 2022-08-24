NEET UG Result 2022 Date and Time Latest Update: As lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for the NEET UG Results 2022 and NEET UG Answer Key 2022, reports on Thursday claimed that the NTA will declare the NEET UG Results 2022 on August 31. Various media portals claimed that the NEET results will be declared by the end of August. After the results are declared, the candidates can check their scorecards on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - CUET Aspirants Claim Admit Cards Mention Past Dates for Exam; 'Don't Panic,' Says NTA

In the meantime, the National Testing Agency was expected to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key on August 24, 2022. However, no official announcement in this regard has been made yet. After the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 is released, the candidates will have the right to raise objections against the same on the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Postponed For 23 August To Avoid Clash With CBSE Compartment Exam; Official Notification Here

For the NEET UG Answer Key 2022, the candidates can raise objections by using log-in credentials such as application number, date of birth etc. They should keep in mind that for every objection, candidates need to pay Rs 200. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Qualifying Criteria, Percentile Here

The candidates must be knowing that the NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 across 497 cities in India, including 14 cities outside India. Out of the total candidates, 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam.

NEET UG Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Score

Visit the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NEET UG RESULT 2022’.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Your NEET UG Result will appear on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download NEET UG Answer Key 2022