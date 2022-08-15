NEET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG). According to various news reports, the decision to release NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be taken in the middle of this week. “No dates have been fixed yet to release the answer key. We are working on it, the result will be announced this month,” a senior NTA official was quoted as saying to careers 360. Once declared, NEET Aspirants can download the answer key and the result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Quiz: Think You Know Your Freedom Fighters Well? Let's Test That

This year, NEET UG 2022 examination was held on July 17. The examination was held between 2:00 PM to 5: 20 PM in pen and paper mode. The examination was conducted at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

NEET Aspirants NOTE: The exact date and time of NEET UG 2022 results declaration are yet to be confirmed by the NTA. The candidates need to keep a close eye on the official websites (neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in) for updates on NEET UG results.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Check Cut-Off For Past Years

Check Name of the Category Check Cut off percentile Check NEET Cut-Off 2021 Check NEET 2020 Cut-Off General/ EWS 50th 720-138 720-147 General-PH 45th 137-122 146-129 SC 40th 137-108 146-113 ST 40th 137-108 146-113 OBC 40th 137-108 146-113 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 121-108 128-113

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to Download When Released?

For the convenience of the NEET Aspirants, we have provided you with the steps to download the NEET provisional answer key.

Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022,” given below on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

After viewing the answer key, you will be allowed to raise an objection, if any, against it. Later, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Soon, NEET UG Result 2022 will be declared.

NEET UG Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Score at neet.nta.nic.in?

Visit the official website of NEET UG 2022 — neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “ NEET UG Result 2022 ′ link.

′ link. Enter your NEET 2022 application number and other details.

Click on submit option. Your NEET 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Download it and take the printout for future reference.

This year, the result and All India Rank of NEET (UG) will be prepared by NTA as per the norms fixed by the NMC/DGHS (for MBBS/BDS) and by CCIM (for BAMS/BSMS/ BUMS) and by CCH (for BHMS).

NOTE: NEET UG answer key 2022 will be released some days prior to the result declaration.