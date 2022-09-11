NIRF Ranking: Top Medical Colleges
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, here are the top 10 medical colleges in India.
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India
- Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Rank 3: Christian Medical College
- Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
- Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
- Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Check Admission Process
As per the NEET UG Information Bulletin, Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2022. The following are the seats available under different quotas:
- All India Quota Seats
- State Government Quota Seats
- Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities
- State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University
- Central Pool Quota Seats
- All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, are in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges.
- AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER.
- The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC Authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the NEET UG information Bulletin.