NEET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG result 2022 for over 18 lakh candidates on September 7, 2022. Candidates can download the NEET Scorecard by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET UG 2022 counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022.Also Read - SBI Clerk, FCI, DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Who Can Appear For the NEET UG Counselling Process?

Candidates who qualified the medical entrance examination will have to attend the counselling process to get admission to undergraduate medical (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS) in medical colleges in India. The MCC website will update the details of NEET counselling 2022 soon at mcc.nic.in. The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2022 will be divided into four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up, and Stray Vacancy. Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam City Slip to Release Tomorrow; Admit Card Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in