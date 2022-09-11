NEET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG result 2022 for over 18 lakh candidates on September 7, 2022. Candidates can download the NEET Scorecard by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET UG 2022 counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022.Also Read - SBI Clerk, FCI, DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Who Can Appear For the NEET UG Counselling Process?

Candidates who qualified the medical entrance examination will have to attend the counselling process to get admission to undergraduate medical (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS) in medical colleges in India. The MCC website will update the details of NEET counselling 2022 soon at mcc.nic.in. The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2022 will be divided into four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up, and Stray Vacancy.

NIRF Ranking: Top Medical Colleges

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, here are the top 10 medical colleges in India.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

  • Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
  • Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
  • Rank 3: Christian Medical College
  • Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
  • Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
  • Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
  • Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
  • Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
  • Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
  • Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Check Admission Process

As per the NEET UG Information Bulletin, Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2022. The following are the seats available under different quotas:

  • All India Quota Seats
  • State Government Quota Seats
  • Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities
  • State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University
  • Central Pool Quota Seats
  • All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, are in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges.
  • AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER.
  • The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC Authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the NEET UG information Bulletin.