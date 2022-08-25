NEET UG Results 2022 Latest Update: As it is getting late for the NTA to release NEET UG Answer Key 2022 and NEET UG Results 2022, anxious students on Thursday took to Twitter to express concern and urged the NTA to give an official statement on result declaration date. This time, around 18 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for the National Testing Agency, NTA, to declare the much-awaited NEET UG 2022 answer keys and results.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result: Check List of Top Medical, Pharmacy, Dental Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

Even as a month has gone by since NTA conducted NEET 2022, neither the answer key not the results have yet been released. Once the results are released, all the candidates who are eagerly waiting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 can check their scorecards on the official website — – neet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Engineering Admissions In Tamil Nadu Will Begin 2 Days After NEET UG 2022 Results Declaration

According to media reports, the NTA is expected to declare both, NEET UG answer key 2022 and NEET UG Result 2022 in the next couple of days. Also Read - Release NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Early: Aspirants Urge NTA Not to Play With Their Life

The candidates must be knowing that the NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 in 497 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India.

As one month has already passed and results have not yet been declared, the students took to Twitter and asked for an update from the NTA.

Here’s what students say on Twitter:

It’s already been 33 days since NEET 2022 and the only relevant information I’m getting from @DG_NTA site is the date and time!!😂😂😂 #NEETUG2022 pic.twitter.com/cCLj4iHxyv — Baidurjya Balaya Routroy (@r_baidurjya) August 20, 2022

It's been 1 month 7 days from the Neet 2022 exam date !! Till now the answer key has not been released !! Even not a single word , single update has given regarding the result from officials !! This is a crucial exam !! So many things and possibilities depend on that !!@DG_NTA — Subhadip palui (@SubhadipPalui) August 24, 2022

“It’s been 1 month 7 days from the Neet 2022 exam date !! Till now the answerkey has not been released !! Even not a single word , single update has given regarding the result from officials !! This is a crucial exam !! So many things and possibilities depend on that,” one student asked.

“Parents and Students of NEET UG 2022 are eagerly waiting for the provisional answer key/OMR/final answer key/result. Please provide an update on this on humanitarian grounds at least. #NEETUG2022,” another student asked.

NEET UG Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Score

Visit the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NEET UG RESULT 2022’. (once declared)

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Your NEET UG Result will appear on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

How To Download NEET Answer Key 2022