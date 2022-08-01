New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 this month. Before the declaration of the result, NTA would be releasing NEET Answer Key on neet.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates can raise objections using their application number and password on the official website. They can also calculate their probable scores through the answer key. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to know about the deadline for raising objections. Stay tuned to India.com for latest updates on NEET UG answer key, result date, rank predictors, ranks vs marks, ranking criteria, marks calculation, college predictors and more.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 July Session Answer Key to Release Soon; Check Tentative Date, Other Details Here