New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 this month. Before the declaration of the result, NTA would be releasing NEET Answer Key on neet.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates can raise objections using their application number and password on the official website. They can also calculate their probable scores through the answer key. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to know about the deadline for raising objections. Stay tuned to India.com for latest updates on NEET UG answer key, result date, rank predictors, ranks vs marks, ranking criteria, marks calculation, college predictors and more.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 July Session Answer Key to Release Soon; Check Tentative Date, Other Details Here

Also Read - NEET UG 2022: NTA Likely to Release Answer Key Today at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

Also Read - CUET UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 to Release Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How to Download

Live Updates

  • 11:22 AM IST

    NEET-UG 2022: Credential required to check NEET UG result 2022

    Application number
    Date of birth
    Security pin

  • 11:20 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022: Students can find answer key objection window on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. candidates can raise objection on answer key by paying Rs 1,000 per question.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: A Step-by-Step Guide To Download Answer Key

    Visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in
    Click on the link to download answer key
    Login with application number and password
    A PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen
    Download NEET UG 2022 answer key, take a print out for further reference.

  • 11:16 AM IST

    NEET-UG Result 2022 LIVE: Procedure to challenge Answer Key

    Visit the official website— neet.nta.nic.in
    Click on ‘Apply for Answer Key Challenge (s)’
    Select the Test Booklet Code.
    Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.
    You will see the following Questions are in sequential order:- NEET (UG) – 2021 50+50+50+50 Questions Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoology
    The number next to the Question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key to be used by the NTA.
    If you wish to challenge this option, you may use anyone or more of the Options given in the next four columns by clicking the check box
    You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).
    After clicking your desired option, for Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoologyfor NEET (UG) – 2021, ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen.
    You will see a screen displaying your challenges.
    Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’.
    Select Mode of Payment and Pay a processing fee @ ₹1000/- for each question challenged.
    Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.
    After successful payment, download/print the Answer Key challenge receipt.

  • 10:51 AM IST

    NEET-UG Result 2022 LIVE: Those who appeared in the exam would be able to check the answer key against the response sheets or OMR sheets. Students would be able to raise objections against the preliminary answer key online.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    NEET-UG Result 2022 LIVE: NEET Answer Key 2022 would be released on the official website soon

  • 10:47 AM IST

    NEET-UG Result 2022 LIVE: NTA would declare NEET Result 2022 after all the objections will be raised/collected.