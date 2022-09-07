NEET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) today, September 07, 2022. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the NEET UG entrance examination was held on July 17, 2022. Earlier on Wednesday(August 31), NTA released the NEET UG Answer Key. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till September 02, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Soon: Twitter Flooded With Funny Memes And Jokes | See Tweets

Direct Link: Click Here to Download NTA NEET UG Result 2022

NEET UG Result 2022: How to Download NTA NEET UG Scorecard?

Go to the official website of NTA NEET, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET – UG – 2022 Result Link -1.”

Enter the login credentials such as the NEET application number and date of birth.

and date of birth. Your NEET UG Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Check your NEET Result and Download it.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

MEET NEET UG Topper

Rajasthan’s Tanishka has topped the exam with 99.9997733 percentile score. A total of 993069 students have passed the exam. Also Read - RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022 Declared at rrbcdg.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Check Other Details

As per the NEET UG Information Bulletin, the record of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG)-2022 would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result. The result of NEET(UG)-2022 of the candidates who indulge in Unfairmeans Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How to Download

The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates.