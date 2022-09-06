NEET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) by tomorrow, September 07, 2022. NEET Aspirants who have appeared for the exam scheduled on July 17, 2022, can download the result and scorecard from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG Result, NTA will also publish the merit list and NEET Final Answer key. To access the NEET UG Scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/ her application number and date of birth. The NEET UG Re-examination was held on September 04, 2022.Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 146 Posts at sail.co.in Before Sept 15. Read Details Here

NTA has already released the NEET UG Answer Key on August 31. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till September 02, 2022. "The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 02 September 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.)," NTA in an official notification said.

NEET UG Result 2022: How to Download NTA NEET UG Scorecard?

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download NEET UG Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the NEET application number and date of birth.

and date of birth. Your NEET UG Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates should also regularly visit the NEET website(s) www.nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for the latestupdates regarding the examination.