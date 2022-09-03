NEET UG Result 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) result by September 7, 2022. Once announced, NEET Aspirants can download the NEET result by visiting the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. NEET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. The Agency conducted the NEET UG 2022 examination on July 17, 2022, in 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside.Also Read - BSER Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2022 Declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in| Direct Link Here

Earlier on Wednesday(August 31), NTA released the NEET UG Answer Key. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till September 02, 2022. “The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 02 September 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.). The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 02 September 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.),” NTA in an official notification said. Also Read - CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Released For Sept 5, 6 Exams; Know How to Download at cuet.nta.nic.in

How to Download NTA NEET UG 2022 Result?

To download the scorecard, a registered candidate can follow the steps given below: Also Read - NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in; Result By Sept 07

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “ NEET UG 2022 Result ” given at the bottom of the homepage.

” given at the bottom of the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as NEET Application No and Date of Birth/password and click on submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the NEET Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The result of the NEET (UG) – 2022 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. As per the NEET UG Information Bulletin, the record of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG)-2022 would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

NEET UG 2022: Check Details In Brief