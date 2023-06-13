Home

Education

NEET UG Result 2023 Declared: Prabhanjan of Tamil Nadu, Bora Varun of Andhra Top Exam, Score 720 Marks | Check Toppers List

NEET UG Result 2023 Declared: Prabhanjan of Tamil Nadu, Bora Varun of Andhra Top Exam, Score 720 Marks | Check Toppers List

NEET UG Result 2023 Declared: Prabhanjan of Tamil Nadu, Bora Varun of Andhra Top Exam, Score 720 Marks

NEET UG 2023 Results: Prabhanjan of Tamil Nadu, Bora Varun of Andhra Top Exam, Score 720 Marks

NEET UG Result 2023 Toppers List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. Now the candidates can check the scorecards on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in. Apart from the score card, the NTA has also announced the names of all India toppers, marks scored by them and category-wise cut-off marks. The link to check NEET UG result 2023 is active now on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Prabhanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh have emrged as the toppers of NEET UG 2023 exams and they have scored 720/720 marks (99.999901 percentile).

You may like to read

As per the announcement of the NEET UG Results 2023, the cut-off 2023 for general category candidates has gone up from 715-117 in NEET UG last year to 720-137 in NEET UG Result this year.

The candidates should note that the Medical entrance exam was held on May 7, 2023, except in Manipur. And provisional answer keys were released for both May 7 and June 6 NEET exams along with candidates recorded responses and OMR copies.

NEET UG Result 2023: Check Toppers list

Rank 1: PRABANJAN J

Rank 2: BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI

Rank 3: KAUSTAV BAURI

Rank 4: PRANJAL AGGARWAL

Rank 5: DHRUV ADVANI

Rank 6: SURYA SIDDHARTH N

Rank 7: SHRINIKETH RAVI

Rank 8: SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY

Rank 9: VARUN S

Rank 10: PARTH KHANDELWAL NEET UG Result 2023: Top 10 Female Candidates 1.PRANJAL AGGARWAL 2.ASHIKA AGGARWAL 3.ARYA R S 4.MIMANSHA MOUN 5.SUMEGHA SINHA 6.KANI YASASRI 7.BAREERA ALI 8.RIDDHI WAJARINGKAR 9.KAVALAKUNTLA PRANATHI REDDY 10. JAGRUTHI BODEDDULA NEET UG Result 2023: Here’s How to Check Score First log in to neet.nta.nic.in 2023 website

In ‘candidate activity’, click on NEET UG 2023 result scorecard link

Then in the next window, insert the NEET UG application number and date of birth in the blank spaces provided

Submit and download the NEET result 2023 UG scorecard

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.