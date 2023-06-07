Home

NEET UG Result 2023 To Be Declared By 2nd Week Of June At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

NEET UG Result 2023: Once declared, students can check NEET UG 2023 Result on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA had assured the parliamentary panel that NEET UG 2023 will be released by the second week of June. (Photo: Pixabay)

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Result 2023 by the second week of June. Once declared, students can check NEET UG 2023 Results on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also issue the individual scorecards, cut-off, and all-India rank.

NEET UG 2023 Result Date And Time

The NTA had assured the parliamentary panel that NEET UG 2023 will be released by the second week of June, according to a report by The Indian Express. The NTA is yet to officially announce NEET 2023 UG Result Date and Time. The NTA has already issued the NEET answer keys on June 4 (Sunday). NEET UG 2023 exam was held in violence-hit Manipur on June 6. For others, the single medical entrance examination NEET UG 2023 was held at different centres located in 499 cities across the country on May 7.

The Result and All India Rank of NEET (UG) will be prepared/notified by NTA as per the norms/criteria fixed by the NMC/DGHS (for MBBS/BDS) and by NCISM (for BAMS/BSMS/ BUMS) and by NCH (for BHMS). “An All India Merit List of the qualified candidates shall be prepared based on All India Rank in the Merit List of the NEET (UG) – 2023 and candidates shall be admitted to Undergraduate Medical Courses from the said list only, with existing reservation policy,” reads an NTA statement in Information Bulletin said.

NEET UG Result 2023: How to Download Scorecard/Marksheet Online

Visit NTA’s official website — . On the Home Page, click ‘NEET UG 2023 Result’ under Latest Announcement. On the next window enter credentials including the NTA NEET application number and date of birth. Click and access the NEET UG 2023 result. Download NEET UG 2023 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

NTA NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Candidates aspiring for admission to MBBS / BDS Courses in such Universities/ Institutions based upon their All India Rank (AIR) in NEET (UG) – 2023, shall have to register on the MCC website after the declaration of NEET (UG) – 2023 Result. The Candidate will have to register on the MCC Website. ( ).

