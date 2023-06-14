Home

NEET UG Result 2023: Highest Number Of Qualifying Candidates From Uttar Pradesh, Check State-Wise List

As per the NEET UG Results 2023, the highest number of candidates who have qualified for the medical exam belong from Uttar Pradesh.

The NTA had assured the parliamentary panel that NEET UG 2023 will be released by the second week of June. (Photo: Pixabay)

NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET-UG Result 2023 on Tuesday, May 13. Two candidates – Prabanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi – have secured rank one position in the NEET UG Result 2023. As per the NEET UG Results 2023, the highest number of qualifying candidates hail from Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can download NEET UG Result 2023 from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2023: State-Wise Highest Number Of Qualifying Candidates

Uttar Pradesh– 2,67,383 (appeared); 1,39,961 (qualified) Maharashtra- 2,73,819 (appeared); 1,31,008 (qualified) Rajasthan– 1,45,824 (appeared); 1,00,316 (qualified) Tamil Nadu– 1,44,516 (appeared); 78,693 (qualified) Kerala– 1,33,450 (appeared); 75,362 (qualified) Karnataka– 1,31,318 (appeared); 75,248 (qualified) Madhya Pradesh– 1,02,161 (appeared); 49,324 (qualified) West Bengal– 1,02,557 (appeared); 59,053 (qualified) Gujarat– 73,180 (appeared); 49,915 (qualified) Andhra Pradesh– 68,578 (appeared); 42,836 (qualified)

NEET UG Result 2023: Check category-wise qualified candidates

OBC: 52,5194

SC: 15,3674

ST: 56,381

General: 31,2405

EWS: 98,322

NEET UG Result 2023: Check state-wise toppers list

Tamil Nadu: Prabanjan J

Andhra Pradesh: Bora Varun Chakravarthi

Punjab: Pranjal Aggarwal

Karnataka: Dhruv Advani

Maharashtra: Shriniketh Ravi

Odisha: Swayam Shakit Tripathy

Rajasthan: Parth Khandelwal

West Bengal: Sayan Pradhan

Delhi (NCT): Harshit Bansal

Bihar: Shashank Kumar

Telangana: Kanchani Geyanth Raghu Ram Reddy

Uttar Pradesh: Shubhamm Bansal

Gujarat: Dev Bhatia

Kerala: Arya RS

NEET UG Results 2023: NEET UG Cutoff

General, Unreserved, EWS: 720-137 marks (50th percentile)

720-137 marks (50th percentile) OBC, SC, ST: 136-107 marks (40th percentile)

136-107 marks (40th percentile) UR/EWS & PH: 136-121 (45th percentile)

136-121 (45th percentile) OBE/SC+PH: 120-107 (40th percentile)

120-107 (40th percentile) ST+PH: 120-108 (40th percentile)

NEET UG Result 2023: List Of Top 20 Rank Holders

Rank 1: PRABANJAN J, BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI (720 marks)

Rank 3: KAUSTAV BAURI (716)

Rank 4: PRANJAL AGGARWAL (715)

Rank 5: DHRUV ADVANI (715)

Rank 6: SURYA SIDDHARTH N (715)

Rank 7: SHRINIKETH RAVI (715)

Rank 8: SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY (715)

Rank 9: VARUN S (715)

Rank 10: PARTH KHANDELWAL (715)

Rank 11: ASHIKA AGGARWAL (715)

Rank 12: SAYAN PRADHAN (715)

Rank 13: HARSHIT BANSAL (715)

Rank 14: SHASHANK KUMAR (715)

Rank 15: KANCHANI GEYANTH RAGHU RAM REDDY (715)

Rank 16: SHUBHAMM BANSAL (715)

Rank 17: BHASKAR KUMAR (715)

Rank 18: DEV BHATIA (715)

Rank 19: ARNAB PATI (715)

Rank 20: SHASHANK SINHA (715)

NEET UG Result 2023: Check Admission Quotas

