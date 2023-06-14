By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NEET UG Result 2023: Highest Number Of Qualifying Candidates From Uttar Pradesh, Check State-Wise List
As per the NEET UG Results 2023, the highest number of candidates who have qualified for the medical exam belong from Uttar Pradesh.
NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET-UG Result 2023 on Tuesday, May 13. Two candidates – Prabanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi – have secured rank one position in the NEET UG Result 2023. As per the NEET UG Results 2023, the highest number of qualifying candidates hail from Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can download NEET UG Result 2023 from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG Result 2023: State-Wise Highest Number Of Qualifying Candidates
- Uttar Pradesh– 2,67,383 (appeared); 1,39,961 (qualified)
- Maharashtra- 2,73,819 (appeared); 1,31,008 (qualified)
- Rajasthan– 1,45,824 (appeared); 1,00,316 (qualified)
- Tamil Nadu– 1,44,516 (appeared); 78,693 (qualified)
- Kerala– 1,33,450 (appeared); 75,362 (qualified)
- Karnataka– 1,31,318 (appeared); 75,248 (qualified)
- Madhya Pradesh– 1,02,161 (appeared); 49,324 (qualified)
- West Bengal– 1,02,557 (appeared); 59,053 (qualified)
- Gujarat– 73,180 (appeared); 49,915 (qualified)
- Andhra Pradesh– 68,578 (appeared); 42,836 (qualified)
NEET UG Result 2023: Check category-wise qualified candidates
OBC: 52,5194
SC: 15,3674
ST: 56,381
General: 31,2405
EWS: 98,322
NEET UG Result 2023: Check state-wise toppers list
- Tamil Nadu: Prabanjan J
- Andhra Pradesh: Bora Varun Chakravarthi
- Punjab: Pranjal Aggarwal
- Karnataka: Dhruv Advani
- Maharashtra: Shriniketh Ravi
- Odisha: Swayam Shakit Tripathy
- Rajasthan: Parth Khandelwal
- West Bengal: Sayan Pradhan
- Delhi (NCT): Harshit Bansal
- Bihar: Shashank Kumar
- Telangana: Kanchani Geyanth Raghu Ram Reddy
- Uttar Pradesh: Shubhamm Bansal
- Gujarat: Dev Bhatia
- Kerala: Arya RS
NEET UG Results 2023: NEET UG Cutoff
- General, Unreserved, EWS: 720-137 marks (50th percentile)
- OBC, SC, ST: 136-107 marks (40th percentile)
- UR/EWS & PH: 136-121 (45th percentile)
- OBE/SC+PH: 120-107 (40th percentile)
- ST+PH: 120-108 (40th percentile)
NEET UG Result 2023: List Of Top 20 Rank Holders
- Rank 1: PRABANJAN J, BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI (720 marks)
- Rank 3: KAUSTAV BAURI (716)
- Rank 4: PRANJAL AGGARWAL (715)
- Rank 5: DHRUV ADVANI (715)
- Rank 6: SURYA SIDDHARTH N (715)
- Rank 7: SHRINIKETH RAVI (715)
- Rank 8: SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY (715)
- Rank 9: VARUN S (715)
- Rank 10: PARTH KHANDELWAL (715)
- Rank 11: ASHIKA AGGARWAL (715)
- Rank 12: SAYAN PRADHAN (715)
- Rank 13: HARSHIT BANSAL (715)
- Rank 14: SHASHANK KUMAR (715)
- Rank 15: KANCHANI GEYANTH RAGHU RAM REDDY (715)
- Rank 16: SHUBHAMM BANSAL (715)
- Rank 17: BHASKAR KUMAR (715)
- Rank 18: DEV BHATIA (715)
- Rank 19: ARNAB PATI (715)
- Rank 20: SHASHANK SINHA (715)
NEET UG Result 2023: Check Admission Quotas
- a. All India quota Government
- b. All India quota Government aided
- c. All India quota Private
- d. State Govt. quota/ Institutional quota
- e. Central Universities/National Institutes
- f. Deemed to be Universities
- g. Management/NRI Quota
The counselling for admission to the seats under the control of State Governments/ UT Administrations / State Universities/ Institutions shall be conducted by the designated authorities of the State Governments as per the notifications issued separately by the authorities concerned. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon announce the counselling dates.
