NEET UG Result RELEASED by NTA at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link And Steps To Check Scores Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the result of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET). The candidates who appeared for the NEET exam can check their results below.

NTA NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET). The candidates who appeared for the NEET exam can check their results on the official website of the agency ie.neet.nta.nic.in. According to the reports, more than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam for filing just thousands of medical seats in the country. According to the reports, two students topped NEET UG 2023. Prabhanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh are all India toppers in NEET 2023. They have scored 720/720 marks (99.999901 percentile), the news platform Hindustan Times reported.

Toppers

PRABANJAN J, BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTH, KAUSTAV BAURI, PRANJAL AGGARWAL, DHRUV ADVAN, SURYA SIDDHARTH N, SHRINIKETH RAVI, SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY, VARUN S, PARTH KHANDELWAL

NEET (UG) 2023 was conducted in all across the nation (except Manipur) on 7 May 2023. Instead, the 8,753 candidates from Manipur took the exam on June 6 in 11 cities, including the state capital Imphal.

NEET UG Result 2023: How to Download NTA NEET UG Scorecard

Go to the official website of NTA NEET, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET – UG – 2023 Result Link -1.”

Enter the login credentials such as the NEET application number and date of birth.

Your NEET UG Result 2023 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check previous years toppers

2018- Kalpana Kumari (691 marks)

2019- Nitin Khandelwal (701 marks)

2020- Soyeb Aftab (720 marks)

2021- Mrinal Kutteri (720 marks)

