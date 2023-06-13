NEET UG Result RELEASED by NTA: Check Direct Link And Steps To Check Scores Here

Home

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the result of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET). The candidates who appeared for the NEET exam can check their results below.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET) on Wednesday. The candidates who appeared for the NEET exam can check their results on the official website of the agency.

NEET UG Result 2023: How to Download NTA NEET UG Scorecard

Go to the official website of NTA NEET, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET – UG – 2023 Result Link -1.”

Enter the login credentials such as the NEET application number and date of birth.

Your NEET UG Result 2023 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check previous years toppers

2018- Kalpana Kumari (691 marks)

2019- Nitin Khandelwal (701 marks)

2020- Soyeb Aftab (720 marks)

2021- Mrinal Kutteri (720 marks)

