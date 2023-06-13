By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NEET UG Result RELEASED by NTA: Check Direct Link And Steps To Check Scores Here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the result of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET). The candidates who appeared for the NEET exam can check their results below.
NEET UG Result 2023: How to Download NTA NEET UG Scorecard
- Go to the official website of NTA NEET, neet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET – UG – 2023 Result Link -1.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the NEET application number and date of birth.
- Your NEET UG Result 2023 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Take a printout of it for future reference.
NEET Result direct link
NEET UG Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check previous years toppers
- 2018- Kalpana Kumari (691 marks)
- 2019- Nitin Khandelwal (701 marks)
- 2020- Soyeb Aftab (720 marks)
- 2021- Mrinal Kutteri (720 marks)
