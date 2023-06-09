Home

NEET UG Results 2023 Latest Update: Scorecard Likely to be Released by Sunday or Monday

NEET UG Results 2023 Latest Update: After the results are declared, students can check NEET UG results 2023 at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Results Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results and scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 by Sunay or Monday, a report by The Indian Express claimed. After the results are declared, students can check NEET UG results 2023 at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Sources closely following the development told the newspaper that the NTA is trying to release NEET UG results on either Sunday or Monday.

However, they said it depends on the meeting of the results committee and if the results committee meets on Saturday, the results will be announced Sunday, otherwise, the results will be declared on Monday. But it will definitely be released by early next week, they said.

After the NEET UG 2023 results are declared, the students will be able to check their marks, merit list, and cut-off on the official website. To check the NEET UG 2023 score card, students would require login credentials such as their registration number, date of birth and security pin.

The updates on the NEET UG Results 2023 comes as the NTA last week assured the parliamentary committee that NEET UG 2023 results will be declared latest by June second week.

Candidates must note that the NTA this time conducted the medical entrance exam separately in Manipur because of the violence in the state and the regular NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted at other centres on May 7.

With 97.7 per cent attendance at the exam centres, approximately 8,700 candidates from Manipur appeared for the exam on June 6.

NEET UG 2023: Toppers List

Apart from the NEET UG 2023 scorecard, the NTA will also announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. The NTA will also release the subject-wise marks, all India ranks and other information on scorecards.

NEET UG 2023: Here’s How To Calculate NEET Score

First you need to download NEET UG answer key and OMR sheet from official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The, you will have to match the answers with the question id in NEET UG answer key and OMR sheet.

The, you will count the number of correct and incorrect answers in NEET UG 2023.

You should note that for every right answer, add four marks and for every incorrect answer deduct 1 mark.

NEET UG 2023: Here’s How to Check Score Card

First log in to the official website neet.nta.nic.in 2023.

After landing on the homepage, click on the scorecard link

In this section, enter your registration number, date of birth and security pin.

After this, the results will automatically be displayed on the screen

Then, download the NEET UG results 2023 for future reference.

NEET UG Result 2023: Check marking scheme

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered: No mark (0)

