NEET UG 2022 Latest News: A day after arresting eight accused, including the mastermind, in the NEET UG rigging case, the CBI on Tuesday said a racket offering confirmed seats in medical courses spanning four states have been detected.

Speaking to NDTV, CBI sources said each seat costs Rs 20 lakh, of which 5 lakh is given to the person who impersonates the student and solves the NEET (the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) question paper. The sources further added that the rest was shared by the middlemen and others.

The SCBI said the racket is active across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The CBI had on Monday arrested the accused from Delhi – six of the eight solve NEET question papers and the mastermind is one Sushil Ranjan from Safdarjung, who deputed solvers and accepted the payments.

The other arrested accused included Krishna Shankar Yogi, Sunny Ranjan, Nidhi, Jeepu Lal Raghunandan and Bharat Singh.

In this regard, a case was registered against 11 accused on the allegations of fraud in the exam conducted by the NTA, under the Education Ministry.

The NEET was conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved, recognised medical, dental, AYUSH and other colleges/deemed universities, as well as institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER.

According to updates from CBI, the mastermind, a resident of Delhi’s Gautam Nagar, in conspiracy with others including some candidates were involved in arranging solvers to impersonate these candidates in the examination at several centres in Delhi and Haryana.

The CBI said user IDs and passwords of the certain candidates appearing for the examination had been collected by the accused and their associates and necessary modifications were made for getting desired examination centres as planned by them.

The accused also allegedly used the process of mixing and morphing photographs to facilitate use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination. Copies of identity cards of such candidates were being collected for the purpose of making forged ID cards.