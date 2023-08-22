Uzbekistan Launches Toll-free Helpline, Website For NEET UG Aspirants From India

Home

NEET UG: Uzbekistan Launches Toll-free Helpline And Website For Indian MBBS Aspirants

Uzbekistan's Health Ministry and Tashkent Medical Academy has launched a toll-free helpline number 18001232931 for Indian MBBS aspirants as per National Medical Commission.

Uzbekistan launches toll-free helpline for Indian students. (Representative Image)

The Health Ministry of Uzbekistan and Tashkent Medical Academy Universities have made an initiative to help Indian students who want to study medicine in their country. They have jointly launched a toll-free helpline and an official website to ease the process of admission into medical colleges in Uzbekistan. The toll-free helpline number is 1800-123-2931, and the website is studyinuzbek.uz. The helpline website includes all vital information regarding the courses, universities, scholarships, processes, documents required, and visa to study MBBS in the country.

If reports are to be believed, India and Uzbekistan have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to encourage student exchange between the two countries. The MoU in question is expected to promote the exchange of students between Indian and Uzbek universities. It will further help in the establishment of joint research centers and the exchange of faculty and experts between India and Uzbekistan.

This toll-free number will help provide the students with a much clearer picture of admission Tashkent Medical Academy Universities. For the unversed, TMA bagged Higher Education’s world ranking. The 100-year-old institution further has strategic associations with the Universities of Oklahoma, US; Humboldt Germany; Westminster UK; Webster US; Daegu South Korea; NEO, GSL, AIG Hospitals, India, etc. They provide PG opportunities and also exchange programmes for Indian students.

It might also be exciting to know that people pretending to be agents are sharing wrong information and taking fake MBBS admissions. They take massive sums of money from innocent middle-class families against FMGL (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) regulations 2021 of NMC. This helpline and website might also help curb this issue.

India Uzbekistan’s medical student exchange

Refreshing your memory, last year, Uzbekistan’s Medical Higher Educational Institutes (MHEIs) offered 2,000 seats to migrate Indian medical students from Ukraine by adhering to the MCI and NMC norms (Screening test regulations 2002) and the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL Regulations 2021).

Uzbekistan was also known to be offering two undergraduate medical programs to Indian students. The programme included 6 years of MD Diploma and 5+1 years MBBS degree with a one-year internship.

In addition to this, Uzbekistan further gives out scholarships for Uzbekistan students to study in India. These scholarships are being provided under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

