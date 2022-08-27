NEET row: The National Testing Association (NTA) allowed the girl students, who faced harassment and were allegedly forced to remove their underwear during frisking ahead of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam, to reappear for the medical exam. The girl students have been allowed to reappear for the NEET exam on September 4.Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022 to be Declared on Sept 7, Answer Key to be Out on Aug 30, NTA Makes Big Announcement

The information was communicated to the girl students, who faced the horror, by the NTA over an email. A massive row had erupted after several girl aspirants were reportedly asked to remove their innerwear during the frisking process at exam centre in Kerala’s Kollam district during the NEET exam for undergraduate medical courses on July 18. The incidents came to light after a parent filed a complaint in this regard with the Kottarakka Deputy Superintendent of Police.

NEET frisking row in Kerala – Top points