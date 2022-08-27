NEET row: The National Testing Association (NTA) allowed the girl students, who faced harassment and were allegedly forced to remove their underwear during frisking ahead of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam, to reappear for the medical exam. The girl students have been allowed to reappear for the NEET exam on September 4.Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022 to be Declared on Sept 7, Answer Key to be Out on Aug 30, NTA Makes Big Announcement
The information was communicated to the girl students, who faced the horror, by the NTA over an email. A massive row had erupted after several girl aspirants were reportedly asked to remove their innerwear during the frisking process at exam centre in Kerala’s Kollam district during the NEET exam for undergraduate medical courses on July 18. The incidents came to light after a parent filed a complaint in this regard with the Kottarakka Deputy Superintendent of Police.
NEET frisking row in Kerala – Top points
- The parent of the student alleged that girls were forced to remove their innerwear before being permitted to sit for the exam and they had to give the exam along with other students who were boys as well as male invigilators, which made the girls uncomfortable affected them mentally.
- “After a security check, my daughter was told that the hook of the innerwear was detected by the metal detector, so she was asked to remove it. Almost 90% of female students had to remove their inners and keep them in a storeroom. The candidates were mentally disturbed while writing the exam,” a girl student’s father was quoted as saying by NDTV.
- Citing the National Testing Agency’s guidelines, the parent also highlighted that according to the norms mandated by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET had not mentioned any ban on any form of brassiere (bra) and hooks’.
- Seven people were arrested in connection to the incident including the Mar Thoma Institute of IT’s Vice Principal and NEET exam Centre Superintendent, Priji Kurian Issac and National Testing Agency’s obsserver Dr Shamnad, two women staff members of the college and three others of the testing agency – Star Training Academy. They were, however, released on bail.
- All of them were charged under the IPC’s Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).
- The NTA constituted a three-member fact-finding committee to probe the alleged incident in Kollam.