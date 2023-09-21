Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Big Update: Candidates Scoring in ‘Negative’ Also… | Key Details Inside

NEET PG 2023 Big Update: Candidates Scoring in ‘Negative’ Also… | Key Details Inside

"Approval of competent authority is hereby conveyed for reduction of qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to ‘Zero’ across all categories," MoHFW said.

The last date to register for the mop-up round of MP NEET PG counselling is till September 14.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has announced the reduction of the qualifying percentile for counselling in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate 2023 to be ‘Zero’ in all categories. This means all candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exam will now become eligible to participate in the postgraduate medical counselling process.

Trending Now

A Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) statement issued in this regard said: “..the recommendation for reduction in qualifying percentile for postgraduate courses for 2023 (NEET PG 2023) has been considered in the Ministry.” “Approval of competent authority is hereby conveyed for reduction of qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to ‘Zero’ across all categories,” it added.

You may like to read

Now, according to a ‘LiveHindustan’ report, thirteen students with negative markings will also be eligible for counselling in the NEET PG 2023. The report further added that after the Modi government’s decision, thirteen candidates who scored in negative, and fourteen candidates who scored zero percentile have become eligible for NEET PG 2023 counselling.

Scoring minus 40 marks out of 800 also makes the examinee of NEET PG 2023 eligible for counselling. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam will now be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

It is important to note that a new registration and choice filling for round-3 of PG counselling will be reopened for the candidates who have become eligible after the reduction of percentile. These candidates can register and participate in round-3 of counselling. The candidates who are already registered need not register again. However, they will be allowed to edit their choices, the notice said.

A fresh schedule for round-3 onwards for PG counselling will be put up on the MCC website soon, it said.

According to an Indian Express report, FAIMA president Dr Rohan Krishnan in a video message said: “The decision to lower the cut-off to 0 has made a mockery of the standard of medical education and healthcare system in India. It will only promote corruption and high fee in private medical colleges.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES