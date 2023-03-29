Home

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Check Tentative Dates, MCC Registration, Seat Allotment Process Here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Tentative Dates: Candidates willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 have to report at the allotted college of round 1 and complete the admission formalities.

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling to begin soon.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) counselling schedule soon. As per several media reports, NEET PG counselling process is likely to commence in July, however, the exact schedule will be available on the official website of the Committee — mcc.nic.in. If going by the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022, there will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA(C) No. 10487 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India).

All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process. If there are any special requirements, the authority will announce additional rounds.

MCC under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities, and 100% all India open DNB seats. The counselling process is held for admission to state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities across the country. MCC officials may announce NEET PG 2023 counselling dates prior to releasing the schedule.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Check Registration, Seat Allotment Process For Round 1 Main counseling Registration will include payment of the Non Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made).

Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.

Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website

Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round. Candidates willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 have to report at the allotted college of round 1 and complete the admission formalities. During the completion of admission formalities, the candidate has to give

willingness for upgradation in the college. In other words, In each round, candidates must first register and then fill out their choices. It is important to note that if a candidate does not receive a desired seat in his or her preferred college/university, he or she may choose to participate in the next round of counselling. NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in? Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on the PG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form. NEET PG Counselling 2023: Check Tentative Date And Time

Registration for counselling round 1 To be announced soon Last date of registration fee payment for counselling round 1 To be announced soon Choice filling and locking for counselling round 1 To be announced soon Allotment of seats for counselling round 1 To be announced soon Provisional result of counselling round 1 To be announced soon Final NEET PG counselling result To be announced soon Reporting at allotted college To be announced soon

The NBEMS NEET PG result 2023 was announced on March 14. The exam was conducted on March 5. Candidates found to be ineligible at any stage of NEET-PG 2023 will not be permitted to appear in the examination and/or counseling/. For more details, visit the official website of MCC.

