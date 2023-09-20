Home

‘Black Day of Medical Fraternity,’ Aspirants, Medical Associations Condemn Health Ministry’s Decision Over NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Reduction

NEET PG 2023 Latest News: In view of the reduction in the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) cut-off percentile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will reopen the f

NEET PG 2023 Latest News: In view of the reduction in the National Eligibility Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) cut-off percentile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will reopen the fresh registration and choice-filling portal for Round 3 of PG Counselling for candidates who have become eligible after reduction of percentile. The qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical) for NEET PG Counselling 2023 has been reduced to ‘ZERO’ across all categories by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India(MoHFW).

Candidates who have become freshly eligible can register and participate in Round 3 of counselling. The candidates who are already registered need not register again. However, they will be allowed to edit their choices. A fresh schedule for Round 3 onwards for PG Counselling will be put up on the MCC website soon.

Reacting to the MoHFW’s approval, several aspirants and medical institutions have strongly condemned the decision. The National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan has condemned the decision. Terming the decision as very bad, he wrote, “I completely disagree with the bizarre circular released by @MoHFW_INDIA of removing cut off bar from#NEETPG. @PMOIndia – it is only going to promote corruption and high fee in pvt medical colleges. It is Shameful tht any medical body supported this step of zero percent merit. Medical Industry has come for sale in India and Merit is dying everyday.”

Taking to X, another aspirant wrote,”Shows that seats would rather be handed over to those who couldn’t clear the cutoff than being converted and given to more meritorious students.”

“Irony is the same body is promoting NEXT on the basis of improving medical education quality! NMC has been the worst possible and most corrupt body in the history! Zero percentile is actually a slap to all the hardworking candidates who studied the past year!,” added another aspirant.

Irony is the same body is promoting NEXT on the basis of improving medical education quality! NMC has been the worst possible and most corrupt body in the history! Zero percentile is actually a slap to all the hardworking candidates who studied the past year! — Dormant bug (@the_doctor69) September 20, 2023

When exam cut-off is Zero

Seats to go vacant are Zero

College fees in multiples of Zero

Bank balance of parents Zero

Future of Merit students ??? Is this a good or bad move?? #NEETPG pic.twitter.com/q3uhDlCZOw — Jagdish Chaturvedi (@DrJagdishChatur) September 20, 2023

“Paisa feko tamasha dekho Paisa do degree lo Worst health minister ever @mansukhmandviya black day of medical fraternity You believe in only quantity not quality @NMC_IND Bhul kardi hamne gujarat se delhi bhejke aapko,” added another aspirant.

Paisa feko tamasha dekho

Paisa do degree lo

Worst health minister ever @mansukhmandviya

black day of medical fraternity

You believe in only quantity not quality @NMC_IND

Bhul kardi hamne gujarat se delhi bhejke aapko — Dr Nirmal Patel (@DrNirmalpatel97) September 20, 2023

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website for further updates.

