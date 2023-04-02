Home

NEET PG 2023 Counselling FAQ: From Choice Filling to MCC Registration Fee; Check Answers to Your Queries

MCC NEET PG Counselling FAQ 2023: Candidates will have to log on to the website www.mcc.nic.in to get registered (The registration facility will open on dates as mentioned in the Schedule) and then fill in choices.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC), the designated counselling authority, is likely to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) counselling schedule soon. The NEET PG counselling schedule will be available on the official website — mcc.nic.in. In this article, we have tried to answer all of your important questions related to the counselling procedure. More information on the NEET PG scorecard 2023 and other important details can be found in the article below.

Who Can Participate in NEET PG 2023 Counselling?

The Candidate should have qualified NEET PG.

Domicile free.

Who Many Rounds of NEET PG 2023 Counselling Will Be Conducted?

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA(C) No. 10487 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India). All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process.

Explain the Process Involved in NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1.

Candidates must register, pay fees, and fill out their course and college preferences during the NEET PG counselling 2023. Admission will be granted based on the choices filled by the graduates, NEET PG 2023 rank, and seat availability.

Main counseling Registration which will include payment of NonRefundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made).

Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.

Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website

Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round.

Candidates willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 have to report at the allotted college of round 1 and complete the admission formalities. During the completion of admission formalities, the candidate has to give willingness for upgradation in the college.

Explain NEET PG 2023 Counselling Rounds In Flowchart

Round 1- AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB → AIQ Round 2-AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB → Mop-Up Round- AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB → Stray Vacancy- AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB.

AIQ Round 2-AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB Mop-Up Round- AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB Stray Vacancy- AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB. For AIQ and Central Universities/Institutes- MCC will conduct the counselling For Deemed Universities- Respective Deemed University will conduct the counselling.

Does MCC Declare NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result?

Yes. MCC uploads the provisional result initially in every round for verification of the candidates/college/institute based on their choices, merit and eligibility. They will also be given an opportunity to reach out to MCC if there is any discrepancy in the result. If no discrepancy is found or if the discrepancy is rectified, then the final result isuploaded on the MCC website. The provisional result is only indicative in nature and is subject to change.

Once the Candidates are allotted a seat based on their merit, choice & eligibility, in any of the Rounds of counseling conducted by MCC the Candidates will be required to download their ‘allotment letter’ from the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities within the reporting time schedule.

However, it is clarified that, the allotment made by MCC in any of the rounds is purely provisional subject to physical verification of documents of the candidate by the allotted college authorities.

List of Documents Required During Admission Procedure?

If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities. Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College

are as mentioned below:

Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document)

Admit Card issued by NBE

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate. (Essential document). However, this list is not complete. Check the detailed information bulletin(once released).

Seats For Which NEET PG Counselling Will Be Held?

The Counseling for 50% seats of All India Quota will be conducted by MCC of DGHS

The counseling for 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities will be conducted by MCC of DGHS

The Counseling for 100% all India open DNB seats will be conducted by MCC of DGHS

What are the various fees to be paid at the time of registration?

Going by the NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule, at the time of registration students must pay two kinds of fee

Non-Refundable Registration fee: For AIQ /Central University/ESIC/DNB

Rs. 1000/- UR/EWS candidates, &

Rs. 500/- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD

Rs. 5000/- For Deemed University candidates

Refundable Security Deposit which will be refunded to candidates after joining the allotted college or if candidate did not get any seat during counseling to the same account of candidate from which payment had been made. Refundable security deposit may not be refunded in certain cases.

For AIQ / Central University/ ESIC/DNBUR/EWS candidates – Rs. 25,000/-

For SC/ST/OBC/PwD –Rs. 10,000/-

If I forget my password that I have created during the process of registration, how to retrieve it?

To retrieve the forgotten password, system facilitates the following process: The candidate is required to enter the information that he/she filled at the time of registration and then the security question & answer thereon to be entered as given during New Candidate registration process. The above data submitted by candidate will be validated with the registered candidates’ database. If the above entries match, then only the candidate would be permitted to enter new password to proceed further.

How to use the registration and Choice filling form on the website?

Candidates will have to log on to the website www.mcc.nic.in to get registered (The registration facility will open on dates as mentioned in the Schedule) and then fill in choices. It is advised that after going through the seat matrix, a tentative list may be prepared first as per your preference of subjects and colleges, before attempting to fill choices on-line.

If there is a discrepancy in the spelling of the name in the documents and application form, what do I do?

If there is a discrepancy in spelling in documents candidate must carry proof that the documents belong to same person, in form of an affidavit/undertaking.

How much time will I be given to join the allotted course?

Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to join the allotted college/course within stipulated time from the date of allotment as mentioned in the counseling schedule

Do I have to report to any counseling center for registration or choice filling?

No. Online registration and choice filling can be done from a place of convenience (Including from home) using the internet. Uninterrupted internet facilities should be ensured. For more details, refer to the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Information bulletin shared here. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences successfully conducted the NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to track the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

