NEET PG 2023: Planning to Bring E-Aadhaar Card As Photo ID Proof to Test Centre? Keep THESE Things in Mind

NEET PG 2023 Exam: In this article, we have provided you with a list of documents you need to carry to the exam centre and its related guidelines.

NEET PG 2023 Exam: Check exam day guidelines here.

NEET PG 2023 Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 tomorrow, March 5, 2023. The medical entrance exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and affix firmly their recent(not more than 3 months old) passport-size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

With just a day left for the entrance examination, the aspirants might be at their last leg of preparation. However, they must not forget to carry the necessary documents to the exam centre. Moreover, if you are planning to bring E- aadhaar card then you must keep a few things in mind. In this article, we have provided you with a list of documents you need to carry to the exam centre and its related guidelines.

NEET PG 2023: Documents To Carry to NBE NEET PG Exam Centre

Bring Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card with his/her recent coloured photograph pasted on it. Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration*, to be retained by the test centre & Any one of the below mentioned Govt issued photo IDs** (must be original and valid/non-expired) – PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport and Aadhaar Card (With Photograph). Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and affix firmly their recent(not more than 3 months old) passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card. The photograph must meet following specifications: Minimum 35×45 mm with at least 75% area on thephotograph should be occupied with the face & head of the candidate. It should be a Colour photograph with white background. The photograph needs to display full front view of the face with a neutral expression. No Caps, Stethoscope, Goggles, Ornaments to be worn.

NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin PDF Direct Link

NEET PG 2023: Planning to Bring Aadhaar Card As Photo ID to Exam Centre? Then Keep These Things In Mind

Going by the NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin, in case, any candidate reports to the test center with an eAadhaar Card with an Aadhaar number printed on it as proof of identity, the e-Aadhaar Card should be a good quality colour print out with a clearly visible photograph.

“The photograph should not have kinks, scratches and stains, and should definitely match with the candidate presenting the e-Aadhaar Card. Decision of NBEMS in this regard shall be final,” NBEMS in an information bulletin said. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NBEMS NEET nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in for the latest update

