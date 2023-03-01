Home

NEET PG 2023 In Four Days; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Barred Items, Reporting Time Here

NEET PG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Candidates can access their NEET PG 2023 admit card by entering the user ID and password they created during the registration process.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: With the Supreme Court dismissing the petition to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023), the competitive entrance exam will now take place on March 5, 2023, as scheduled. Now with four dates left for the examination, students are busy preparing for the papers. Medical aspirants are advised to for through the exam day guidelines, and other details shared below.

NEET PG 2023: Allocation of time for NEET-PG 2023 shall be as follows:

Activities You may like to read Session (7:00 AM to 12:30 PM) Allow Candidates to enter the examination centre and Commence Registration for the test 07:00 AM Entry closes at Examination Center 08:30 AM Grant access for Candidate Login 08:45 AM Candidates log in to read instructions 08:50 AM Exam Start Time 09:00 AM Exam End Time 12:30 PM

NEET PG 2023 Exam: Important Guidelines To Follow

Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue at as per time indicated in their admit cards. Candidates reporting late or beyond the prescribed time shall not be allowed to appear in the exam under any circumstances. To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report.The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. This will allow time for security checks, identity verification and checking in for examination. Medical aspirants can download the NEET PG Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023: Things Barred at NEET PG Exam Centre

Candidates will not be allowed to take the following items beyond security check point in examination premises under any circumstances.

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, etc.

Any electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist watch/Health Band,Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc.

All ornaments like bracelets, Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/ Necklace, Pendants, Necklace with pendants, Badge, Brooch etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap etc.

Any eatable item opened or packed, soft drinks, water bottle etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, for hiding communication devices like wireless/Bluetooth device, spy camera etc.

NEET PG 2023 Exam: List of Documents To Carry to NBE NEET PG Exam

Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and affix firmly their recent(not more than 3 months old) passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card. The photograph must meet following specifications: Minimum 35×45 mm with at least 75% area on thephotograph should be occupied with the face & head of the candidate. It should be a Colour photograph with white background. Bring Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card with his/her recent coloured photograph pasted on it. The photograph needs to display full front view of the face with a neutral expression. No Caps, Stethoscope, Goggles, Ornaments to be worn. Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration*, to be retained by the test centre & Any one of the below mentioned Govt issued photo IDs** (must be original and valid/non-expired) – PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport and Aadhaar Card (With Photograph). Candidates can access their NEET PG 2023 admit card by entering the user ID and password they created during the registration process.

NEET PG 2023: How to Download NEET PG Admit Card 2023?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the admit card.

Visit the NBE official website, nbe.edu.in 2023.

Click on the NEET PG admit card 2023 download link

Now, enter the registration number and password.

Download the NBE NEET PG hall ticket

Affix photograph as per specification on the admit card.

Note: All the information mentioned above has been taken from NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin. NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session. For more details, visit the official visit of NBEMS.

